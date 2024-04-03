Philadelphia's Made in America Festival Canceled for Second Year in a Row

Philadelphia's Made in America festival has been called off for the second time in two years. It's not clear why the event was canceled this time around. Organizers said they're "reimagining a live music experience that affirms our love and dedication to music and the work we do" in a statement released via social media on Wednesday, April 3. They also promised "an exciting return to the festival." The full note is available at the end of this article.

The statement came after Made in America was canceled in 2023 due to "severe circumstances outside of production control." SZA and Lizzo were scheduled to headline that event initially planned for last September, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. The cancellation came after Lizzo was sued by former backup dancers who accused her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. Commenters on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, were upset about the situation. "This sucks so much for the small businesses in Philly. Hopefully whatever happens, still happens with Philly," one person said. "I was just telling my friend how excited I am to go to this festival each year," someone else said.

The first edition of Made in America happened in 2012. It was headlined by Pearl Jam and Jay-Z, whose company Roc Nation is responsible for organizing the event. The talent agency has also been in charge of the NFL's Super Bowl halftime shows since 2019. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but resumed the following year. The last Made in America festival in 2022 was headlined by Bad Bunny, who brought 50,000 spectators to the Rocky steps in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. This isn't the only summer music event in the region that's been canceled recently. The Firefly Festival in nearby Dover, Delaware, will not be coming back in 2024 as originally planned. The festival was last held in 2022. "We look forward to powering Firefly's lights back on someday when the timing is right," the organizers said in a statement posted to social media earlier this year. "Keep on dancing, fam."

SZA and Lizzo, who are close friends, reunited on stage at the 2024 Grammys. "Lizzo and I have been friends since 2013, when we were both on a tiny Red Bull tour together," SZA said while accepting the Best R&B Song trophy. "Opening up in small rooms for like a hundred people, and to be on the stage with her is so amazing. I’m so grateful."

Check out the Made in America organizers' full statement below: "Made In America will not take place in 2024. Since its inception, this groundbreaking festival has celebrated music and community—from creating a space for fans to connect, to uplifting local small businesses and shining a light on important causes. It has strived for accessibility, eliminating barriers through affordable tickets and location. As purveyors of change, the Made In America executive production team is reimagining a live music experience that affirms our love and dedication to music and the work we do. We promise an exciting return to the festival."

