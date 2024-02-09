'Let's Dance!' Madison Beer Releases Bouncy New Pop Track 'Make You Mine'

Madison Beer has been a promising figure in the music industry for more than a decade, but the pop star clearly wants to make 2024 her year. She released "Make You Mine," a lush dance track with sultry synths and a bouncy low end, on Friday, Feb. 9. "I love this song so so much i am so excited for it to be in your hands," Beer said in an Instagram post. She and producer Leroy James Clampitt "made this on a random day in october and have barely been able to sit still ever since," the singer added. "I hope you love it as much as we do - let’s dance!!!!!!!!!!!"

Source: Madison Beer 'I am so excited for it to be in your hands,' the singer said of her new song.

The single is more electronic and club-oriented than anything on Beer's 2023 record Silence Between the Songs, which received a nod for Best Immersive Audio Album at the 2024 Grammys. The LP made it to No. 89 on the Billboard 200, which is no small feat. But now the singer appears to be angling for a chart-topping hit. So who exactly is Beer? The 24-year-old grew up in Jericho, New York, a well-to-do suburb about 25 miles east of New York City. She has a younger brother named Ryder, who appears to be the subject of the third track on Silence Between the Songs. The pop star's time in the spotlight began at just 4 years old when she won a modeling competition and was featured on the cover of Child magazine.

Beer's music career kicked off in 2013 when Justin Bieber stumbled upon her cover of Etta James' "At Last" on YouTube and tweeted it out to his throng of loyal followers. She was just 13 years old at the time. Beer put out a few loose singles in the years that followed before releasing her debut EP As She Pleases in 2018. The record didn't make a huge splash right away, but the lead single "Dead" eventually went platinum in Australia and gold in the U.S.

Beer's 2020 full-length studio debut Life Support made it to No. 65 on the Billboard 200. The track "Selfish" went platinum in the U.S. The LP was even more popular in other parts of the Anglosphere like Canada, the U.K., Ireland and Australia. Between the Songs is undoubtedly the most impressive record in Beer's catalog. Her flawless voice is served well by a diverse array of instrumentals that touch on soul, psychedelic rock and chamber pop. The track "Reckless" has racked up more than 450 million plays on Spotify, where Beer has courted more than 12 million monthly listeners.

Source: MEGA The new track is a departure from the soulful sound on Beer's 2023 album 'Silence Between the Songs.'

But in other ways, the record wasn't exactly a smashing commercial success. The album made it to No. 28 on the U.K. albums chart, matching Life Support's performance in the country. But it didn't perform anywhere near as well as the previous album did in Canada, Australia or Ireland. That could be why Beer decided to switch up her sound on "Make You Mine." A more straightforward dance pop track could be what finally rockets her into the Billboard Hot 100. The singer will be touring Europe, the U.K. and North America later this year. Tickets can be purchased through her website.

