Maggie Rogers Plans Deluxe Anniversary Reissue of Debut 'Heard It in a Past Life'

Five years after the release of her breakthrough major label debut, Heard It in a Past Life, Maggie Rodgers is reissuing the album in a deluxe anniversary edition, as well as hosting a series of listening parties in five locations across the country on Jan. 18. Per Rogers' press release, the listening parties will also feature previews of tracks from her upcoming, yet untitled third album.

Source: MEGA Rogers with Iggy Pop at the Grammys in 2022.

The reissued Heard It in a Past Life comes with a gatefold vinyl album, a colored 7” vinyl of the album’s single “Love You a Long Time,” and a poster. The listening parties will take place in at various venues in New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and Cambridge, Mass. After self-releasing two folk oriented albums, The Echo in 2012 and Blood Ballet in 2014, Rogers began to change direction, and exploded into mainstream consciousness with the release of her Pharrell Williams-cosigned single “Alaska” in 2016. This lead to collaborations with producers Greg Kurstin and Rostam Batmangli over the course of the next two years. Heard It in a Past Life was released on Jan. 18, 2019, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The record saw Rogers nominated for the Grammy for Best New Artist (she lost out to Billie Eilish), with singles “Alaska” and “Light On” eventually going platinum.

Source: MEGA Rogers, seen here performing in 2023, will be previewing songs from her upcoming third album at listening parties.

“Heard It In a Past Life was really my chance to tell my side of the story of this big moment where my career was sort of launched, and there’s a lot of heartbreak and emotion and relationship within that, too,” Rogers said of her debut in an 2022 interview. Rogers follow-up, Surrender, was released in 2022, with contributions from Florence Welch, Jon Batiste, and D’Angelo bassist Pino Palladino. The record, like Heard It in a Past Life, landed on a range of year-end “best of” lists, including Barack Obama’s.

Rogers is slated to play the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, Tennessee later this summer. She’s also booked for the Lovin’ Life Music Fest in Charlotte, North Carolina in May, as well as a February benefit concert for the Tibet House in New York City, alongside Philip Glass, Laurie Anderson and Maya Hawke.