Manic Street Preachers Announce 20th Anniversary Reissue of Their 2004 Album, 'Lifeblood'

If you're doing a head scratch that Manic Street Preachers' Lifeblood album is celebrating its 20th anniversary — well, fair enough, but a quick check of the calendar confirms that it's all too true, which would explain why the band and their label, Sony UK, have announced that there's a 20th anniversary edition of the album afoot. To commemorate the occasion of Lifeblood hitting the big 2-0, the LP in question – described by bassist Nicky Wire in a press release as the band’s “most estranged album of all” – will be getting the reissue treatment, including a new CD release containing two new remixes of “1985” (one by Steven Wilson, one by Gwenno) as well as a 3-CD deluxe edition and a 2-LP vinyl version. "I loved making Lifeblood, because it was interesting," James Dean Bradfield said in the press release for the reissue. "I loved chasing these other versions of what we were trying to do."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Manic Street Preachers / Alex Lake Manic Street Preachers, getting a bit black and white for the camera.

The 3-CD deluxe edition – or bookset, if you will – contains the original album tracks as well as a plethora of additional tracks, including B-sides, demos, outtakes, and radio sessions. In addition, the set will contain new liner notes by John Harris and previously-unseen photos by Mitch Ikeda. The 2-LP set, meanwhile, will feature a redesigned gatefold sleeve and a 20-page booklet, and it will be pressed on blood red vinyl.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Article continues below advertisement

The seventh studio album by the Manics, Lifeblood remains the lowest-charting LP of the band’s career, stalling at No. 13 on the UK Albums chart, and insofar as its critical reception goes... Well, it would be fair to say that Q was not necessarily a fan of Lifeblood at the time of the album’s initial release, unless the phrase “miserable and insipid” strikes you as particularly complimentary. On the other hand, NME called it “arguably the best Manics record since Everything Must Go,” while Drowned in Sound summed it up by declaring, “Generation Terrorists may well live forever in the hearts of their fans but Lifeblood may well live forever as one of the best commercial albums of the band’s career.” Fortunately for the Manics, by the time they returned in 2007 with Send Away the Tigers, their fans had apparently forgiven them for whatever musical transgressions they may have committed: the album landed at No. 2 on the UK Albums chart, and the six albums they’ve released since then – Journal for Plague Lovers (2009), Postcards from a Young Man (2010), Rewind the Film (2013), Futurology (2014), Resistance is Futile (2018), and The Ultra Vivid Lament (2021) – have all landed in the top 5, with the latter album becoming the band’s first chart-topper since 1998’s This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours. But given its comparably poor chart showing, if there’s any album in the band’s catalog that’s ripe for rediscovery and reevaluation, it’s Lifeblood, an observation which brings us back to the impending reissue.

Article continues below advertisement

The full track listings for all three versions can be found below, so brace yourself accordingly... CD 1985 The Love Of Richard Nixon Empty Souls A Song For Departure I Live To Fall Asleep To Repel Ghosts Emily Glasnost Always/Never Solitude Sometimes Is Fragments Cardiff Afterlife 1985 (Steven Wilson’s Extended Eighties Remix) 1985 (Gwenno Mix) 3CD bookset CD 1 1985 The Love Of Richard Nixon Empty Souls A Song For Departure I Live To Fall Asleep To Repel Ghosts Emily Glasnost Always/Never Solitude Sometimes Is Fragments Cardiff Afterlife CD 2 Askew Road (B-side) Everything Will Be (B-side) Everyone Knows/Nobody Cares (B-side) Voodoo Polaroids (B-side) Quarantine (In My Place Of) (B-side) All Alone Here (B-side) Dying Breeds (B-side) Litany (B-side) Failure Bound (B-side) No Jubilees (B-side) Antarctic (B-side) The Soulmates (B-side) 1985 (Steven Wilson’s Extended Eighties Mix) 1985 (Gwenno Mix) CD 3 1985 (alternate version) 1985 (demo) The Love Of Richard Nixon (drum machine demo) The Love Of Richard Nixon (live rehearsal demo) A Song For Departure (demo) I Live To Fall Asleep (cassette) To Repel Ghosts (demo) Emily (demo) Solitude Sometimes Is (demo) Fragments (demo) Cardiff Afterlife (cassette) Cardiff Afterlife (demo) Solitude Sometimes Is (Tony Visconti mix) Emily (Tony Visconti mix) Cardiff Afterlife (Tony Visconti mix) Empty Souls (Live At BBC Maida Vale) The Love Of Richard Nixon (Live At BBC Maida Vale) I Live To Fall Asleep (Live At BBC Maida Vale) A Song For Departure (Live At BBC Maida Vale) Fragments – (Live At BBC Maida Vale) Double LP (Remastered) Side A 1985 The Love Of Richard Nixon Empty Souls Side B A Song For Departure I Live To Fall Asleep To Repel Ghosts Side C Emily Glasnost Always/Never Side D Solitude Sometimes Is Fragments Cardiff Afterlife

Powered by RedCircle