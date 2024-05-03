Mariah the Scientist Arrested for Battery After Altercation in Atlanta

R&B singer Mariah The Scientist was arrested Wednesday, May 1 after a female victim came forward, claiming she was punched and dragged to the floor by the artist at a local restaurant. The singer was charged, arrested and then released that evening.

Several media reports have given differing accounts of the location where the attack took place. However, what is known is that a woman named Cleopatra Dues entered the Zone 2 district, which covers North Atlanta and reported to police officers that she had been attacked by the singer – whose real name is Mariah Buckles – ripping off her wig and throwing her onto a table and then the floor, leaving her with injuries to her legs and feet.

Reportedly, Dues is the ex-girlfriend of Buckles' reported current partner, rapper Young Thug. Dues claimed she has never interacted with Buckles and while she said she didn't get a good look at her attacker, she later ID'd Buckles as the assailant. While Buckles claimed in the police report that she had gone over to the victim to talk, "The victim threw a drink at her" and a friend of Buckles took a swing at Dues.

Buckles posted the $5000 surety bond and was released.