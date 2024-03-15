Swedish Pop Hitmaker Max Martin Set to Break More Chart Records

If you're not a pop music obsessive, you may or may not know Max Martin's name, but you definitely know his work. The legendary Swedish songwriter and producer first burst onto the scene in the late '90s, working with acts like the Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, and NSYNC, and he's since become one of the most in-demand and successful behind-the-scenes hitmakers in the industry.

Martin, who was born Karl Sandberg, earned his first No. 1 hit in 1999 with Spears' debut single "...Baby One More Time," and that was just the beginning. Katy Perry's "I Kissed a Girl," California Gurls" and "Teenage Dream"; Taylor Swift's "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," "Shake It Off," "Blank Space" and "Bad Blood"; the Weeknd's "Can't Stop the Feeling" and "Blinding Lights" — Martin was behind all of them.

When Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine lead single "Yes, and?" debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 in January, Martin broke the record for producing the most No. 1 songs in America. "Yes, and?" was his 24th, edging out the previous record holder, longtime Beatles producer George Martin, who had set the bar with 23, 19 of which were Beatles songs.

Eternal Sunshine came out last Friday, March 8. And if the album's second single "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)," released alongside the LP last week, makes it to No. 1, Martin will overtake John Lennon with the second-most Hot 100 No. 1s for a songwriter at 26 — behind only Lennon's Beatles bandmate and frequent songwriting partner Paul McCartney, who still has a considerable lead with 32.