Metallica's '72 Seasons' Takes Home the Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance

They may be 11 studio albums into their career at this point, but Metallica are still winning Grammy Awards, with their latest LP, 2023’s 72 Seasons, taking home the award for Best Metal Performance at the Grammy Awards 2024. The album, which was co-produced by guitarist James Hetfield, drummer Lars Ulrich, and Greg Fidelman, was released on the band’s own Blackened Recordings on April 14 of last year, topping the UK Albums chart and making it to No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Other nominees in the category included Disturbed’s Best Man, Ghost’s Phantom of the Opera, Slipknot’s Hive Mind, and Spiritbox’s Jaded.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Blackened Recordings The cover art for Metallica's Grammy-winning "72 Seasons" album

The award was accepted solely by the band’s bassist, Robert Trujillo, but he was quick to explain why he was standing solo on the stage. "I just want ot say that Lars, James, and Kirk could not be here because they're with their families," began Trujillo, "and as you know, families are everything to all of us. That comes first. And I live southern California, so it's a little bit easier. "But we want to thank Greg Fidelman, our incredible producer, and our recording team... Amazing, one of the best teams ever. This is like family. When you're making an album like this, you're jamming, you're collaborating... The spirit of 72 Seasons, which is your youth, and creating music together." Trujillo closed by declaring, "Keep those instruments in your hands. Let's keep the youth making music and keeping the dream alive!"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Robert Trujillo, Kirk Hammett and James Hetfield of ‘Metallica’ performing at Download Festival, Donnington Park on June 10, 2023 in London, England

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

The vast majority of the Grammys’ 94 awards will be delegated during a rapid-fire ceremony this afternoon, although the major performances and the biggest awards of the night will kick off with the primetime ceremony from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, starting at 8:00 PM ET, 5:00 PM local time. To watch the pre-telecast Grammy Premiere ceremony, visit the Grammys’ website or YouTube channel, where the whole ceremony will be streaming live. The primetime Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS, and available to stream via Paramount+ for subscribers with the Showtime add-on. Previously announced performers for the primetime ceremony include Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Dua Lipa, Burna Boy, Travis Scott, Billie Eilish and Luke Combs. U2 will also be beaming in a performance from the Sphere in Las Vegas.