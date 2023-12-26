M.I.A. Drops New Mixtape, 'Bells Collection,' on Christmas Day

Providing her fans with the gift that keeps on giving - music, of course - British rapper, singer, and producer M.I.A. released a new mixtape, Bells Collection, on Christmas Day. The only catch: it's not currently downloadable, and it's presently only available for your streaming enjoyment through the website Ohmni.com.

The impending arrival of Bells Collection was announced in a press release on December 22, wherein the mixtape was described as "a rebel storm, a synoptic edit of music, created and mixed in Angel, London by M.I.A in December 2023. M.I.A embellishes sounds and words sampling a spectrum of artists and producers. Incredi-bell! The mixtape has a signature sound that purposefully spans time, geography, race, age, space. A limitless, genre-less, frequency. A true and fresh audio-bell vibration. A ding-a-linging in your ears.”

M.I.A. personally introduced the mixtape in her own highly capitalized statement:

"I PRESENT YOU A GIFT FROM THE EAST, STAR OF WONDER STAR OF NIGHT. BEAUTY. BRIGHT. SACRED. COSMIC. MAGNETISM. A COLLABORATION W/ GOD."