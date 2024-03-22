Michigan Teacher Claims She Was Fired After Parent Complained About Her Rap Career

A former teacher who moonlights as a rapper claims she was fired after a parent complained about her music career. Domonique Brown, who goes by the name Drippin' Honey online, started teaching history at suburban Detroit's Taylor Preparatory High School in August. She alleged that after a parent spent months lodging anonymous complaints, administrators gave her an ultimatum – she could either delete all of her music from the internet or be fired. Brown refused to cave and was dismissed. She and some of her former students filmed a music video for the track "Drippin' 101" in the school's parking lot after she walked out on her last day. The clip was posted to TikTok where it's been liked nearly half a million times and received more than 10,000 comments.

@drippinhoney_music Recently, I was forced to leave my position due to me being a Rapper. A single parent’s disapproval led to my dismissal. The parent wished to stay Anonymous after contacting my job for months, I’ve been dealing with this since I dropped “Drippin 101” in October.. 5 months later Meetings after meetings defending my involvement in the music industry I was asked to erase all my content that’s when I knew I HAVE TO BET ON MYSELF CUZ NOBODY WILL IF I DONT. What troubles me most about this situation is the lack of consideration for the impact and influence I have had on my students’ lives. My outside life should not be grounds for termination when it does not interfere with my ability to fulfill my responsibilities as a teacher. My dedication, professionalism, and passion for education have always been unwavering, regardless of any personal pursuits I may have.It is worth noting that when I was hired as a teacher, my involvement in the music industry as a rapper did not hinder my candidacy. I was judged based on my qualifications, experience, and potential to positively impact the lives of my students. Yet, now, my commitment and contributions seem to be overshadowed by arbitrary judgments about my personal life. I been teaching for 7 years !!! I have over 200 signatures parents & students who want to support me & my students this is not about job placement I’m really in my community DOING EVERYTHING FOR EVERYBODY!! I go to every game, I’m picking up & dropping off, buying food, clothes , shelter , free tutoring, girls club and so much more !! VIDEO DROPPING AT MIDNIGHT COME SUPPORT ME & MY BABIES 4LIFE MS. BROWN GOT YALL FOREVER!! ♬ original sound - HONEY ECONOMICS

"I have to bet on myself cuz nobody will if I don't," Brown wrote in the video's caption. "What troubles me most about this situation is the lack of consideration for the impact and influence I have had on my students’ lives. My outside life should not be grounds for termination when it does not interfere with my ability to fulfill my responsibilities as a teacher. "My dedication, professionalism, and passion for education have always been unwavering, regardless of any personal pursuits I may have." But the rapper did admit that some of her songs include profanity.

Source: Google Street View 'My outside life should not be grounds for termination when it does not interfere with my ability to fulfill my responsibilities as a teacher,' Domonique Brown said.

Brown received a Teacher of the Month award before she was canned. She also managed to gather 200 parent and student signatures in support of her staying at Taylor Prep. Christina Lynn Lackley-Bah, one of the supportive parents, spoke about the Brown situation with the local ABC affiliate WXYZ. "As a parent, we long for teachers who support our children and who inspire them, and she was one of those teachers," she said. "For me, it doesn't matter what you do outside of the education structure. Like, once you leave that particular building and you go on with life, you do whatever you do."

National Heritage Academies, the charter school company that runs Taylor Prep, didn't immediately respond to Q's request for comment. But they did send a statement to WXYZ. "While student and employee privacy rights limit the details I can share, what I can say is that we are aware of the alleged claims by a former teacher," said spokeswoman Leah Nixon. "Student well-being remains at the forefront of everything we do, and we will continue fostering a distraction-free teaching and learning environment focused on student success."

