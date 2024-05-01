'It's Hard': Mick Jagger and Keith Richards Open Up on Missing Charlie Watts During 'Hackney Diamonds' Tour

The Rolling Stones Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are admitting they feel the absence of drummer Charlie Watts, who was with the group from February 1963 until his death in August 2021 at age 80, as they begin their North American tour in support of album Hackney Diamonds.

Speaking to the U.K.'s Mirror, Richards was reflective but optimistic on Watts' legacy. "Basically, we love each other and we love our music and when you’re doing it, you don’t really think about it," he told the outlet.

"But I think with Charlie going, I have realized more and more how special that is. I mean, there is something about the Stones and there is something about us all that sort of says, 'No, we stick together.' And then you can't just drop it. You've got to follow it right down to the end, down the tunnel."

Watts had bowed out of the last portion of the Stones' 2021 No Filter tour, just three weeks before his death. In his place, he recommended long-time associate Steve Jordan, who had been providing his skills to Keith Richards' side project The X- pensive Winos. Now that Jordan is fully committed behind the drumkit, Jagger is also voicing his thoughts, noting how different the vibe is now without Watts.