'It's Hard': Mick Jagger and Keith Richards Open Up on Missing Charlie Watts During 'Hackney Diamonds' Tour

The Rolling Stones Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are admitting they feel the absence of drummer Charlie Watts, who was with the group from February 1963 until his death in August 2021 at age 80, as they begin their North American tour in support of album Hackney Diamonds.
Speaking to the U.K.'s Mirror, Richards was reflective but optimistic on Watts' legacy. "Basically, we love each other and we love our music and when you’re doing it, you don’t really think about it," he told the outlet.
"But I think with Charlie going, I have realized more and more how special that is. I mean, there is something about the Stones and there is something about us all that sort of says, 'No, we stick together.' And then you can't just drop it. You've got to follow it right down to the end, down the tunnel."
Watts had bowed out of the last portion of the Stones' 2021 No Filter tour, just three weeks before his death. In his place, he recommended long-time associate Steve Jordan, who had been providing his skills to Keith Richards' side project The X- pensive Winos. Now that Jordan is fully committed behind the drumkit, Jagger is also voicing his thoughts, noting how different the vibe is now without Watts.
He said: "Of course, it’s hard. I mean, it's all my life ever since I was 19 or whatever, it's always been Charlie. Of course, it's emotional, but you have to get past that in life. I love Charlie and all the things, but I still want to carry on making music."
The lead-up to the tour began in October with the release of Hackney Diamonds, their first album without Watts and their first album of new material since 2005's A Bigger Bang.
Houston, Texas was the first stop on the band's 16-city tour across North America. Other cities on the tour include New Orleans – where they will play the Jazz & Heritage Festival – Philadelphia and Vancouver, British Columbia. The tour ends on July 17 in Santa Clara, California.
Check out the full tour dates below:
05/02 – New Orleans, LA @ Jazz Fest
05/07 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium w/ Carin León; Electric Mud
05/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium w/ The Pretty Reckless
05/15 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field w/ Joe Bonamassa
05/23 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium w/ TBA
05/26 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium w/ Lawrence
05/30 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium w/ The Red Clay Strays
06/03 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium w/ Tyler Childers
06/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium w/ Ghost Hounds
06/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field w/ Kaleo
06/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Cleveland Browns Stadium w/ Ghost Hounds
06/20 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High w/ Widespread Panic
06/27 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field w/ Betty LaVette
06/30 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field w/ Lainey Wilson
07/05 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place w/ Ghost Hounds
07/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium w/ The War and Treaty
07/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium w/ The Linda Lindas
07/17 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium w/ The Beaches