Mick Mars Scores Legal Win Against Mötley Crüe as Band Debuts Digital Museum to Preserve Legacy

Mötley Crüe's longtime guitarist Mick Mars scored a small victory in the ongoing legal battle over his dismissal from the band. A judge ruled that the guitarist was entitled to damages after his former bandmates stalled when handing over financial records, operating agreements and other key information Mars needed for the case.

Source: MEGA A judge said the guitarist is entitled to attorney fees after the band stalled when handing over key documents.

Mars sued the band last April. The guitarist claimed Mötley Crüe's remaining members were trying to deprive him of his 25% ownership stake in the group after he retired from touring in 2022 due to his arthritis. The band later announced that Mars had been completely replaced by John 5. "These documents should have been produced without the need for prodding by Mars," Los Angeles Superior Court Judge James C. Chalfant wrote in a Jan. 16 court filing obtained by Billboard. "The requests were not burdensome. Yet, Mars was compelled to file suit, and it appears plain that production would not have occurred without it. Mars is entitled to attorney fees." Mars has argued that Mötley Crüe is trying to make him spend as much money as possible on the case so he gets "starved out." The band countered that they don't owe the guitarist anything under their agreements and that he made several serious mistakes during his last shows with Mötley Crüe. The larger legal battle, over whether the band breached its contract with Mars by dismissing him, will be sorted via a private arbitration case that's still pending.

News about Mars' legal victory came as Mötley Crüe debuted a free virtual museum that's packed with digital artifacts from the band's career spanning more than four decades. The "Crüeseum" website went live on Jan. 17 in celebration of the group's 43rd anniversary. On this day in 1981, bassist Nikki Sixx left his old band London and began rehearsing with drummer Tommy Lee. The museum has three exhibits so far, including the "L.A. Home Sweet Home" page. It's a love letter to Mötley Crüe's hometown that includes several artifacts from that formative first year. There's a flyer for the band's Oct. 3 show at the Troubadour in West Hollywood. Anyone who brought the ad to the venue would get a $2 discount. Around this time, some band members were living down the street from the Whisky a Go Go on nearby Sunset Boulevard.

Source: MEGA Mötley Crüe debuted a new virtual museum on Jan. 17.

But even early on, Mötley Crüe's reach wasn't limited to Southern California. That's why the museum has an ad for a Hollywood costume party the band hosted on June 19 and 20 in Grass Valley, California, a mountain town northeast of Sacramento. The exhibit also includes an August 1981 photo of Vince Neil and Tommy Lee posing with the drummer's mother Vassiliki "Voula" Papadimitrio. By the end of 1982, Mötley Crüe managed to sell out a New Year's Eve show at the Santa Monica Civic Center. A photo of the venue's marquee is included in the exhibit. Fans can check out one of the band's earliest press kits crafted by their then-manager Alan Coffman, as well.

Source: MEGA It includes photos, ads and memorabilia from throughout the band's career spanning more than four decades.

The website also has a "Shout at The Devil" exhibit to commemorate Mötley Crüe's breakthrough 1983 LP. The album made it to No. 17 on the Billboard 200 and has since been certified platinum four times over. The exhibit includes pictures of a decorative arm gauntlet Nikki Sixx wore on stage during this era. The bassist "left the pinky open so I could lock it down on the bridge," he said. There are also several pictures, posters and other ads from a tour Mötley Crüe went on to promote Shout at The Devil in 1984. The third exhibit "On With The Show" includes tour photos and VIP passes from throughout the band's career. Those looking to own a piece of Mötley Crüe history should check out the Crüeseum's store.