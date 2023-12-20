Social Distortion's Mike Ness Speaks Out on Battle With Tonsil Cancer

Social Distortion frontman Mike Ness has opened up about his battle with tonsil cancer. His comments came during an interview with Matt Pinfield on 95.5 KLOS's show New & Approved. Ness announced his diagnosis in June and underwent surgery later that month, Blabbermouth reported. Since then, he's also received radiation treatment and six weeks of mild chemotherapy.

"It's been hell," the singer told Pinfield, adding that the surgery he underwent was deeply invasive. "Head and neck is a little bit different than other types of cancers, and they have to go in and disrupt major structures that you've been living with your whole life." Ness is still recovering nearly half a year later. "You can hear it in my voice; it's still weak, just talking," he said. "I had to learn how to swallow all over again, and speech is just slowly getting stronger and then eventually singing."

The medical episode interrupted the production process for Social Distortion's new album. "We were halfway done," Ness said. "We were literally in the studio laying down bass tracks when I got the call. And I just had to shut it down… I got in my car and left. I wanted them to finish the day."

Now that his health is back on track, the frontman said he's eager to finish off the LP. "We'll go back in like January, February, finish the guitar parts and keyboards and all the music stuff… I wanted to wait at least till one tour behind me, to get the voice strong and to do the vocals. So we'll probably cut the vocals in June or July."

Social Distortion will spend much of 2024 traveling across North America. The band's co-headlining tour with Bad Religion is slated to begin in Bakersfield on April 9 and end in Chicago on May 18. The band will take the summer off before another trip set to start in Seattle on Sept. 18 and end in Memphis on Oct. 19.

