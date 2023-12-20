Q Magazine
Social Distortion's Mike Ness Speaks Out on Battle With Tonsil Cancer

'It's been hell," the singer and guitarist said.

Mike Ness
Social Distortion frontman Mike Ness has spoken out about his battle with tonsil cancer.

By
Social Distortion frontman Mike Ness has opened up about his battle with tonsil cancer. His comments came during an interview with Matt Pinfield on 95.5 KLOS's show New & Approved.

Ness announced his diagnosis in June and underwent surgery later that month, Blabbermouth reported. Since then, he's also received radiation treatment and six weeks of mild chemotherapy.

Mike Ness
The singer said he found out about the diagnosis in the middle of a recording session.

"It's been hell," the singer told Pinfield, adding that the surgery he underwent was deeply invasive. "Head and neck is a little bit different than other types of cancers, and they have to go in and disrupt major structures that you've been living with your whole life."

Ness is still recovering nearly half a year later.

"You can hear it in my voice; it's still weak, just talking," he said. "I had to learn how to swallow all over again, and speech is just slowly getting stronger and then eventually singing."

The medical episode interrupted the production process for Social Distortion's new album.

"We were halfway done," Ness said. "We were literally in the studio laying down bass tracks when I got the call. And I just had to shut it down… I got in my car and left. I wanted them to finish the day."

Mike Ness
Since then, he's undergone a series of treatment that have put serious strain on the frontman's voice.

Now that his health is back on track, the frontman said he's eager to finish off the LP. "We'll go back in like January, February, finish the guitar parts and keyboards and all the music stuff… I wanted to wait at least till one tour behind me, to get the voice strong and to do the vocals. So we'll probably cut the vocals in June or July."

Mike Ness
Social Distortion is planning to complete their album and tour North America in 2024.

Social Distortion will spend much of 2024 traveling across North America. The band's co-headlining tour with Bad Religion is slated to begin in Bakersfield on April 9 and end in Chicago on May 18. The band will take the summer off before another trip set to start in Seattle on Sept. 18 and end in Memphis on Oct. 19.

2024 Tour Dates

Co-headlining with Bad Religion

April 9 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Theater

April 10 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

April 11 – San Diego, CA @ PETCO Park

April 13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Virgin Hotels Las Vegas – The Theater

April 14 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheater

April 16 – Lubbock, TX @ Lonestar Amphitheater

April 18 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 19 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

April 20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway

April 22 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

April 23 – New Orleans, LA @ The Filmore Harrah’s New Orleans

April 26 – St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

April 27 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

April 28 – Clearwater, FL @ Coachman Park – The Sound

April 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

May 1 – North Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery Lawn

May 3 – Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

May 4 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 The Rooftop

May 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Filmore Philadelphia

May 7 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

May 10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

May 11 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic Temple Theatre

May 12 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

May 14 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club – Eagles Ballroom

May 15 – West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

May 17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater

May 18 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed – Indoors

May 19 – Columbus, OH @ Historic Crew Stadium

Rescheduled dates with the Bellrays

Sept. 13 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Sept. 14 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Sept. 15 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Sept. 18 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Sept. 19 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Sept. 21 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall

Sept. 22 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall

Sept. 23 – Calgary, AB @ Macewan Hall

Sept. 25 – Winnipeg, MB @ Buron Cummings Theatre

Oct. 1 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

Oct. 2 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

Oct. 4 – Guelph, ON @ Guelph Concert Theatre

Oct. 5 – Toronto, ON @ History

Oct. 6 – Montreal, QC @ M Telus

Oct. 8 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

Oct. 9 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Casino Ballroom

Oct. 11 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

Oct. 12 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

Oct. 13 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

Oct. 15 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

Oct. 16 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Oct. 17 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Oct. 19 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

Oct. 20 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

Oct. 22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Rio Rancho Event Center

Oct. 23 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

