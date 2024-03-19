Moby Announces 'Play' 25th Anniversary Tour Ahead of New Album 'Always Centered at Night'

Moby will hit the road for the first time in a decade next month to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his album Play. The U.K. and European dates in September will follow the June 14 release of the musician's upcoming collaborative LP Always Centered at Night.

Source: Mute Records He'll release a new record called 'Always Centered at Night' on June 14.

Moby released a somber, soulful new single called "Dark Days" from that project on Tuesday, March 19. It includes a feature from the jazz singer Lady Blackbird. The album also includes features from artists like Benjamin Zephaniah, India Carney and Choklate. "It's been over 10 years since I've toured, but someone reminded me that 2024 is the 25th anniversary of the release of Play, so it seemed like it might not be the worst idea to do a short European tour to commemorate and celebrate," Moby said in a press release. "The show will feature well known songs from Play, but also a bunch of audience favorites, like 'Extreme Ways,' 'We Are All Made Of Stars,' 'When It's Cold I'd Like to Die,' and even some old rave bangers like 'Feeling So Real' and 'Go.'" The artist added that he won't be making any money off the tour. All of the profits will be donated to European animal rights organizations. Moby has been a vegan for more than three decades.

Play sold more than 12 million copies worldwide when it was released in May 1999. The record made it to No. 1 on the album charts in the U.K., Australia and France. It peaked at No. 38 on the Billboard 200 and has been certified platinum in the U.S., U.K., Australia and Belgium. Moby's music career started out in the rock scene. While a high schooler in Connecticut, he played guitar in a hardcore band called the Vatican Commandos. After graduating from SUNY Purchase, he moved to New York City and played in an alternative rock band called Ultra Vivid Scene. Moby put out his debut self-titled electronic album on Instinct Records in 1992. He found moderate commercial success with 1995's Everything Is Wrong, which was his first release with Mute Records and Elektra. Though he was well-known in the dance music scene previously, Play was the record that made Moby a household name elsewhere. His most recent album Resound NYC came out last May. It includes several orchestral reimaginings of songs Moby originally recorded between 1994 and 2010.

Source: Justin Schwan The musician just released a new track called 'Dark Days' featuring the jazz singer Lady Blackbird.

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below: September 19 - London, England - O2 September 21 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis September 22 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrom September 23 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Hall September 24 - Paris, France - Le Zenith

Source: Moby The upcoming tour in September will start in London and end in Paris.

And here's the tracklist for Always Centered at Night: on air (feat. serpentwithfeet) dark days (feat. Lady Blackbird) where is your pride? (feat. Benjamin Zephaniah) transit (feat. Gaidaa) wild flame (feat. Danaé Wellington) precious mind (feat. India Carney) should sleep (feat. J.P Bimeni) feelings come undone (feat. Raquel Rodriguez) medusa (feat. Aynzli Jones) we're going wrong (feat. Brie O'Banion) fall back (feat. Akemi Fox) sweet moon (feat. Choklate) ache for (feat. José James)

