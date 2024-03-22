Modest Mouse Reveals 20th Anniversary 'Good News for People Who Love Bad News' Reissue

Modest Mouse's 2004 album Good News For People Who Love Bad News, which gave them their mainstream crossover moment with the massive success of "Float On," turns 20 in April. And to celebrate the occasion, the band has announced a big 20th anniversary reissue.
The Good News For People Who Love Bad News: 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition, available both digitally and on 2xLP vinyl, will feature new remixes from Jacknife Lee, Dan the Automator, MGMT's Andrew VanWyngarden, and more alongside the original album.
Listen to Poolside's supremely chill remix of "Ocean Breathes Salty" and check out the full tracklist below.
Good News For People Who Love Bad News: 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition digital edition tracklist:
1. Horn Intro
2. The World At Large
3. Float On
4. Ocean Breathes Salty
5. Dig Your Grave
6. Bury Me With It
7. Dance Hall
8. Bukowski
9. This Devil’s Workday
10. The View
11. Satin in a Coffin
12. Interlude (Milo)
13. Blame it on the Tetons
14. Black Cadillacs
15. One Chance
16. The Good Times Are Killing Me
17. The World At Large (Enough Love to Kill Us All/Jeremy Sherrer Remix) * ^
18. Float On (Dan the Automator Remix) * ^
19. Ocean Breathes Salty (Poolside Remix) * ^
20. Bury Me With It (Jacknife Lee Remix) * ^
21. Bukowski (Congleton/Godbey Remix)
22. The View (Andrew VanWyngarden Remix) *
23. One Chance (Dennis Herring Remix) * ^
24. The Good Times Are Killing Me (Justin Raisen Remix) *
* Brand new / previously unreleased remix
^ Included on vinyl
The digital expanded edition is out April 5 and the vinyl is out May 17 via Legacy Recordings. Pre-order them here.
Modest Mouse has also shared two videos that were previously only available on the DVD side of the DualDisc version of the album.
The first is a music video for "The World at Large/Stiff Animal Fantasy," directed by Jason Foster and frontman Isaac Brock, which has been scaled up to HD resolution.
The second, also scaled up to HD from its humble DVD origins, is a goofy fake interview directed by and starring Brock. It features the late Dave Frishberg, the band's actual lawyer at the time, who was a pianist and composer who wrote the classic Schoolhouse Rock song "I'm Just a Bill."
This summer, Modest Mouse is heading out on a month-long co-headlining tour with Pixies featuring support from Cat Power. Find the dates for that below.
Modest Mouse with Pixies and Cat Power:
05-31 Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery
06-01 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
06-02 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
06-04 Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
06-05 Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
06-07 Pittsburgh, OH - Stage AE*
06-08 Toronto, Ontario - Budweiser Stage
06-09 Laval, Quebec - Place Bell
06-11 Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
06-12 Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann
06-14 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
06-15 Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
06-16 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
06-18 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
06-19 Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
06-20 Minneapolis, MN - Surly Brewing Company
06-22 Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field
06-23 Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall
06-24 Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
06-26 Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
06-27 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
06-28 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
06-30 Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
*Modest Mouse headlining set w/ Cat Power supporting