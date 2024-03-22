Q Magazine
Modest Mouse Reveals 20th Anniversary 'Good News for People Who Love Bad News' Reissue

The expanded edition will also feature eight new remixes from Jacknife Lee, Dan the Automator, MGMT's Andrew VanWyngarden, and more.

The 2004 album gave Modest Mouse their mainstream crossover moment with the success of "Float On."

Modest Mouse's 2004 album Good News For People Who Love Bad News, which gave them their mainstream crossover moment with the massive success of "Float On," turns 20 in April. And to celebrate the occasion, the band has announced a big 20th anniversary reissue.

The Good News For People Who Love Bad News: 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition, available both digitally and on 2xLP vinyl, will feature new remixes from Jacknife Lee, Dan the Automator, MGMT's Andrew VanWyngarden, and more alongside the original album.

Listen to Poolside's supremely chill remix of "Ocean Breathes Salty" and check out the full tracklist below.

Good News For People Who Love Bad News: 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition digital edition tracklist:

1. Horn Intro

2. The World At Large

3. Float On

4. Ocean Breathes Salty

5. Dig Your Grave

6. Bury Me With It

7. Dance Hall

8. Bukowski

9. This Devil’s Workday

10. The View

11. Satin in a Coffin

12. Interlude (Milo)

13. Blame it on the Tetons

14. Black Cadillacs

15. One Chance

16. The Good Times Are Killing Me

17. The World At Large (Enough Love to Kill Us All/Jeremy Sherrer Remix) * ^

18. Float On (Dan the Automator Remix) * ^

19. Ocean Breathes Salty (Poolside Remix) * ^

20. Bury Me With It (Jacknife Lee Remix) * ^

21. Bukowski (Congleton/Godbey Remix)

22. The View (Andrew VanWyngarden Remix) *

23. One Chance (Dennis Herring Remix) * ^

24. The Good Times Are Killing Me (Justin Raisen Remix) *

* Brand new / previously unreleased remix

^ Included on vinyl

The digital expanded edition is out April 5 and the vinyl is out May 17 via Legacy Recordings. Pre-order them here.

Modest Mouse also recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of their breakthrough album 'The Lonesome Crowded West.'

Modest Mouse has also shared two videos that were previously only available on the DVD side of the DualDisc version of the album.

The first is a music video for "The World at Large/Stiff Animal Fantasy," directed by Jason Foster and frontman Isaac Brock, which has been scaled up to HD resolution.

The second, also scaled up to HD from its humble DVD origins, is a goofy fake interview directed by and starring Brock. It features the late Dave Frishberg, the band's actual lawyer at the time, who was a pianist and composer who wrote the classic Schoolhouse Rock song "I'm Just a Bill."

This summer, Modest Mouse is heading out on a month-long co-headlining tour with Pixies featuring support from Cat Power. Find the dates for that below.

Modest Mouse with Pixies and Cat Power:

05-31 Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery

06-01 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

06-02 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

06-04 Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

06-05 Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

06-07 Pittsburgh, OH - Stage AE*

06-08 Toronto, Ontario - Budweiser Stage

06-09 Laval, Quebec - Place Bell

06-11 Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

06-12 Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

06-14 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

06-15 Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

06-16 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

06-18 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

06-19 Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

06-20 Minneapolis, MN - Surly Brewing Company

06-22 Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field

06-23 Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

06-24 Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

06-26 Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

06-27 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

06-28 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

06-30 Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

*Modest Mouse headlining set w/ Cat Power supporting

