Modest Mouse Plans 20th Anniversary Tour for 'Good News for People Who Love Bad News'

Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock is tentatively planning a tour to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the indie band's fourth studio album Good News for People Who Love Bad News.
The update came just weeks after Modest Mouse announced a deluxe anniversary edition of the LP.
The vinyl won't arrive until May 17, but the record is already available to stream. It includes eight remixes from artists including MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden, Jacknife Lee and Dan the Automator.
Good News was the only Modest Mouse record that didn't include late drummer Jeremiah Green. He was on a brief hiatus from the group at the time. The percussionist rejoined shortly thereafter, but died in 2022 following a cancer diagnosis.
Benjamin Weikel of the Helio Sequence played the drums on most of Good News.
"It’s the only record where I can do a tour with all the living members, all the exact same members," Brock told Rolling Stone earlier this month.
He also revealed that he's working a new Modest Mouse album which he plans to release next spring.
There are no concrete details about an anniversary tour, but later this year Modest Mouse will hit the road with Pixies and Cat Power. They'll start in Charleston on May 31 and end in Denver on June 30.
Good News was Modest Mouse's second release with the Sony imprint Epic Records. It made it to No. 18 on the Billboard 200. That was a massive improvement from their third album The Moon & Antarctica, which peaked at No. 120.
This success was largely due to the hit single "Float On," which made it to No. 1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart. It's since been certified platinum five times over.
Modest Mouse's 2007 follow-up We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank made it to No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The band hasn't released a new LP since 2021's The Golden Casket.
Brock revealed some other details about the Good News production process during the Rolling Stone interview.
"I’d quit drinking for about two and a half months and during tracking the vocals, I actually considered murdering [producer] Dennis Herring," he said.
"And I was like, I’ll be back in a minute. I was going to turn myself into the police station across the street. And I stood there and I stared at it and I thought about what my day would be like. And then I looked up the street and I saw a bar, and so I just fucking wandered up to the bar."
Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below:
May 31 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery
June 1 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
June 2 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
June 4 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
June 5 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
June 7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
June 8 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
June 9 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
June 11 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
June 12 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann
June 14 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 15 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
June 16 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
June 18 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
June 19 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
June 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing Company
June 22 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field
June 23 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall
June 24 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
June 26 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
June 27 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
June 28 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
June 30 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green