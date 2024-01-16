Motörhead Finally Brings All Five Volumes of 'The Löst Tapes' to CD

Now, the first five volumes of these so-called Löst Tapes are, "due to overwhelming demand," being released as a CD box set.

Rock and roll hasn't been the same since December 28, 2015. No, it wasn't the day the music died, but it was the day that Lemmy Kilmister left this mortal coil, forever leaving the world a little less loud. In turn, Lemmy's permanent departure meant the end of Motörhead, since it's literally impossible to conceive of that band existing without him, but in his absence, a number of archival recordings of the band's live shows have been released.

As the first four volumes were released digitally, each was also released on vinyl. Now, the fifth volume is also being released on vinyl, and it will be released at the same time as the CD box set: February 23.

These so-called "Löst Tapes" are described in such an entertaining way in the official press release for this new set that we couldn't resist sharing the text with you:

"Once upon a time, old-school sound systems contained cassette decks for the express purpose of recording shows, and these 'cassette' things were a standard part of every tour. Motörhead were certainly no exception, recording show after show. They contain gold, pure aural gold, and had for many years sat hundreds of feet underground in a small cave Lemmy owned, guarded by small, hairy centurions in Roman armour with small spears and bad attitudes. Only the magic password would release them, and thankfully, Lem had scribbled it down and left it inside an old sketch book for us. There were loads of the dirty, dusty, greasy little buggers gathered, with the likes of Malmö, Madrid, Heilbronn and Norwich scrawled in biro on the tiny labels alongside a date…and thus we started to make available this unique collection of live gems via carefully digitized transfers, in a series of releases titled The Löst Tapes."

You can read the full track listing of all five sets below.