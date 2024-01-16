Motörhead Finally Brings All Five Volumes of 'The Löst Tapes' to CD

Rock and roll hasn't been the same since December 28, 2015. No, it wasn't the day the music died, but it was the day that Lemmy Kilmister left this mortal coil, forever leaving the world a little less loud. In turn, Lemmy's permanent departure meant the end of Motörhead, since it's literally impossible to conceive of that band existing without him, but in his absence, a number of archival recordings of the band's live shows have been released.
Now, the first five volumes of these so-called Löst Tapes are, "due to overwhelming demand," being released as a CD box set.
As the first four volumes were released digitally, each was also released on vinyl. Now, the fifth volume is also being released on vinyl, and it will be released at the same time as the CD box set: February 23.
These so-called "Löst Tapes" are described in such an entertaining way in the official press release for this new set that we couldn't resist sharing the text with you:
"Once upon a time, old-school sound systems contained cassette decks for the express purpose of recording shows, and these 'cassette' things were a standard part of every tour. Motörhead were certainly no exception, recording show after show. They contain gold, pure aural gold, and had for many years sat hundreds of feet underground in a small cave Lemmy owned, guarded by small, hairy centurions in Roman armour with small spears and bad attitudes. Only the magic password would release them, and thankfully, Lem had scribbled it down and left it inside an old sketch book for us. There were loads of the dirty, dusty, greasy little buggers gathered, with the likes of Malmö, Madrid, Heilbronn and Norwich scrawled in biro on the tiny labels alongside a date…and thus we started to make available this unique collection of live gems via carefully digitized transfers, in a series of releases titled The Löst Tapes."
You can read the full track listing of all five sets below.
TRACK LISTING
Volume 1 : Live at Sala Aqualung, Madrid, 1st June 1995
Ace of Spades
Sex and Death
Over Your Shoulder
I'm so Bad (Baby I Don't Care)
Metropolis
On Your Feet or On Your Knees
Liar
Stay Clean
Burner
Orgasmatron
Dog Face Boy
Born to Raise Hell
Nothing Up My Sleeve
Lost in the Ozone
The One to Sing the Blues
You Better Run
Sacrifice
Going to Brazil
Killed by Death
Silver Machine
Iron Fist
Overkill
Volume 2 : Live at University of East Anglia, Norwich, 18th October 1998
Bomber
No Class
I'm so Bad (Baby I Don't Care)
Over Your Shoulder
Civil War
Take the Blame
The Chase Is Better Than the Catch
Nothing Up My Sleeve
Born to Raise Hell
Shine
Love for Sale
Dead Men Tell No Tales
Sacrifice
Too Late Too Late
Orgasmatron
Stone Dead Forever
Going to Brazil
Killed by Death
Iron Fist
Ace of Spades
Overkill
Volume 3 : Live at KB Hallen, Malmö, 17th November 2000
We Are Motörhead
Bomber
No Class
I'm so Bad (Baby I Don't Care)
Over Your Shoulder
Civil War
Metropolis
Shoot You in the Back
God Save the Queen
Born to Raise Hell
Stay Out of Jail
Damage Case
Sacrifice
Orgasmatron
Lemmy Bass Solo
Going to Brazil
Broken
Iron Fist
Killed by Death
Ace of Spades
Overkill
We Are Motörhead
Volume 4 : Live at Sporthalle, Heilbronn, 29th December 1984
Iron Fist
Stay Clean
Heart of Stone
The Hammer
Metropolis
Shoot You in the Back
Jailbait
Killed by Death
Ace of Spades
Steal Your Face
Nothing Up My Sleeve
Road Crew Introduction - Adrian
(We Are) The Road Crew
Bite the Bullet
The Chase Is Better Than the Catch
No Class
Motörhead
Bomber
Overkill
Iron Fist
Stay Clean
Volume 5 : Live at Download Festival, Donington, England, June 13, 2008 (Also releasing on double LP)
Doctor Rock
Stay Clean
Be My Baby
Killers
Metropolis
Over the Top
One Night Stand
Rosalie
In the Name of Tragedy
Just 'Cos You Got the Power
Going to Brazil
Killed by Death
Ace of Spades
Overkill