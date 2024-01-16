Q Magazine
Q Magazine
Motörhead Finally Brings All Five Volumes of 'The Löst Tapes' to CD

In addition, the fifth volume of the series will join the first four volumes in being pressed on vinyl.

Source: WENN/Newscom/MEGA

Motorhead perform live at the Roskilde Festival 2010 Roskilde, Denmark

Rock and roll hasn't been the same since December 28, 2015. No, it wasn't the day the music died, but it was the day that Lemmy Kilmister left this mortal coil, forever leaving the world a little less loud. In turn, Lemmy's permanent departure meant the end of Motörhead, since it's literally impossible to conceive of that band existing without him, but in his absence, a number of archival recordings of the band's live shows have been released.

Now, the first five volumes of these so-called Löst Tapes are, "due to overwhelming demand," being released as a CD box set.

wills q template
Source: Belle Vue Sunshine Touring Inc.

The cover art for the CD box set of Motörhead's 'The Löst Tapes: The Collection - Volumes 1-5'

As the first four volumes were released digitally, each was also released on vinyl. Now, the fifth volume is also being released on vinyl, and it will be released at the same time as the CD box set: February 23.

These so-called "Löst Tapes" are described in such an entertaining way in the official press release for this new set that we couldn't resist sharing the text with you:

"Once upon a time, old-school sound systems contained cassette decks for the express purpose of recording shows, and these 'cassette' things were a standard part of every tour. Motörhead were certainly no exception, recording show after show. They contain gold, pure aural gold, and had for many years sat hundreds of feet underground in a small cave Lemmy owned, guarded by small, hairy centurions in Roman armour with small spears and bad attitudes. Only the magic password would release them, and thankfully, Lem had scribbled it down and left it inside an old sketch book for us. There were loads of the dirty, dusty, greasy little buggers gathered, with the likes of Malmö, Madrid, Heilbronn and Norwich scrawled in biro on the tiny labels alongside a date…and thus we started to make available this unique collection of live gems via carefully digitized transfers, in a series of releases titled The Löst Tapes."

You can read the full track listing of all five sets below.

wills q template
Source: Belle Vue Sunshine Touring Inc.

The vinyl release of Vol. 5 of Motorhead's "The Lost Tapes"

TRACK LISTING

Volume 1 : Live at Sala Aqualung, Madrid, 1st June 1995

Ace of Spades

Sex and Death

Over Your Shoulder

I'm so Bad (Baby I Don't Care)

Metropolis

On Your Feet or On Your Knees

Liar

Stay Clean

Burner

Orgasmatron

Dog Face Boy

Born to Raise Hell

Nothing Up My Sleeve

Lost in the Ozone

The One to Sing the Blues

You Better Run

Sacrifice

Going to Brazil

Killed by Death

Silver Machine

Iron Fist

Overkill

Volume 2 : Live at University of East Anglia, Norwich, 18th October 1998

Bomber

No Class

I'm so Bad (Baby I Don't Care)

Over Your Shoulder

Civil War

Take the Blame

The Chase Is Better Than the Catch

Nothing Up My Sleeve

Born to Raise Hell

Shine

Love for Sale

Dead Men Tell No Tales

Sacrifice

Too Late Too Late

Orgasmatron

Stone Dead Forever

Going to Brazil

Killed by Death

Iron Fist

Ace of Spades

Overkill

Volume 3 : Live at KB Hallen, Malmö, 17th November 2000

We Are Motörhead

Bomber

No Class

I'm so Bad (Baby I Don't Care)

Over Your Shoulder

Civil War

Metropolis

Shoot You in the Back

God Save the Queen

Born to Raise Hell

Stay Out of Jail

Damage Case

Sacrifice

Orgasmatron

Lemmy Bass Solo

Going to Brazil

Broken

Iron Fist

Killed by Death

Ace of Spades

Overkill

We Are Motörhead

Volume 4 : Live at Sporthalle, Heilbronn, 29th December 1984

Iron Fist

Stay Clean

Heart of Stone

The Hammer

Metropolis

Shoot You in the Back

Jailbait

Killed by Death

Ace of Spades

Steal Your Face

Nothing Up My Sleeve

Road Crew Introduction - Adrian

(We Are) The Road Crew

Bite the Bullet

The Chase Is Better Than the Catch

No Class

Motörhead

Bomber

Overkill

Iron Fist

Stay Clean

Volume 5 : Live at Download Festival, Donington, England, June 13, 2008 (Also releasing on double LP)

Doctor Rock

Stay Clean

Be My Baby

Killers

Metropolis

Over the Top

One Night Stand

Rosalie

In the Name of Tragedy

Just 'Cos You Got the Power

Going to Brazil

Killed by Death

Ace of Spades

Overkill

