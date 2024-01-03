Former Mr. Bungle Member Arrested For Murder After Police Find Remains While Searching For Missing Girlfriend

A former member of Mr. Bungle has been arrested on murder charges in California after investigators found human remains while searching for his girlfriend. Theobald "Theo" Brooks Lengyel, 54, once played the keyboards, saxophone and clarinet for the experimental metal group. His girlfriend Alice "Alyx" Kamakaokalani, 61, was last seen alive on Dec. 3, the Capitola Police Department said in a Jan. 2 news release. A missing persons investigation began on Dec. 12. Lengyel became a suspect shortly thereafter.

Source: El Cerrito Police Department His arrest came after the police found human remains while searching for Alice "Alyx" Kamakaokalani in a Berkeley park.

"As the investigation progressed, it became clear that foul play was involved," police said in the news release. The musician's Jan. 2 arrest came after investigators found human remains while searching for Kamakaokalani at the Tilden Regional Park in Berkeley, a short distance from Lengyel's home in El Cerrito. "The identification of the human remains is pending DNA confirmation from the Contra County Coroner’s Office," police wrote in the news release Authorities also spotted Kamakaokalani's red Toyota Highlander SUV outside Lengyel's house, but he allegedly refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Police have not released any information about a motive for the suspected murder. Lengyel has been charged with first-degree murder and is currently in custody at the Santa Cruz County Jail. He and Kamakaokalani were once married, Stereogum reported. The musician has previously been investigated for domestic violence. Kamakaokalani filed a restraining order against Lengyel in 2017, the same year the couple got divorced. "The diligent work of our investigators, in coordination with our law enforcement partners, has led to the apprehension of Theobald Lengyel in connection with the tragic homicide of Alice Kamakaokalani," police said in the news release. "We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time."

Source: El Cerrito Police Department Police found the woman's car in front of Lengyel's home in El Cerrito.

Lengyel played with Mr. Bungle between 1985 and 1996. He appeared on the group's self-titled studio debut and its sophomore LP Disco Volante. The musician was asked to leave the group, which "unanimously decided to go on without him because he wasn’t growing with the rest of the band" according to an online question and answer session from 2009. The decision reportedly left Lengyel angry. Mr. Bungle's original lineup also included Mike Patton, who went on to join the alternative metal band Faith No More.