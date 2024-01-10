NBA YoungBoy Started Smoking at Age 7, Isn't Excited About Parenting His 11 Children: Interview

In a wild recent interview, rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again revealed that he's been smoking cigarettes since the age of 7, doesn't have much interest in being a father to his 11 children, and expects to end up back behind bars at some point. The rapper sat down for a conversation with Bootleg Kev at his estate in Utah. That's where YoungBoy is currently under house arrest due to federal gun charges out of his native Louisiana. His trial will begin on July 25.

Source: YouTube The conversation at the rapper's estate in Utah, where he's currently under house arrest ahead of his trial for federal gun charges.

The conversation about tobacco began after the rapper lit up during the interview. "I been smoking cigarettes since I was 7-years-old," he said. "My god-dad, I think this n**ga ran away from the army. You know how you get a home pass? And that motherf**ker ran away to New Orleans because he didn’t wanna go back," YoungBoy said. "I guess during the time as he was at the house, I used to be watching that n**ga smoking cigarettes." YoungBoy would eagerly smoke whatever tobacco remained in the cigarette butts his godfather discarded.

The 24-year-old, real name Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, has 11 children with 10 different mothers. The youngest was born in April 2023. One of the kids was in the room with YoungBoy for part of the interview, but the rapper still admitted he wasn't excited about being a father. "I’m not really big on it, to be honest," he said. "It’s a crazy topic ’cause I’m not the type to sugarcoat nothing." The rapper said that he and some of his kids have bonded over the course of his house arrest, but added that he spends a lot of his time watching TV alone.

Source: YouTube YoungBoy said he began smoking at age 7.

YoungBoy also spoke about how fame has taken a toll on his mental health. "I really, like, hate this s**t," the rapper said. "This s**t take a toll on me, my wife. I wouldn’t blame it on the industry. It’s how you go about it and I’m not that strong. I cry a lot. Literally. I’m at a point where I know it’s okay." The musician added that he tried therapy at age 18 after it was mandated by a court, but didn't enjoy the process.

Source: YouTube The rapper added that he's not excited about parenting his 11 children.

Despite the mental anguish caused by being under house arrest, YoungBoy doesn't plan to remain on the straight and narrow. "I'm kinda set on going to jail right now," he said when asked about his future beyond the music industry. "I guess that's just my life," the rapper added. "I don't let it bother me or no s**t like that. You make the bed you lay in." YoungBoy's lawyers recently asked a judge to modify the rapper's house arrest so he could leave his home and go to a recording studio. They argued that his current situation has had a negative impact on record sales. The request was denied. YoungBoy has charted four albums at the top spot of the Billboard 100 in the last five years, and broke into the top 10 of the singles chart with his Juice Wrld collaboration, "Bandit," in 2019.