Neil Young and Crazy Horse Hitting the Road for First Full Tour Since 2014

Neil Young and Crazy Horse will be hitting the road for a full tour for the first time in ten years, the group announced on Feb. 13. The monthlong jaunt, dubbed the Love Earth Tour, will commence in San Diego on April 24, and come to a close in Chicago on May 23. Pre-sales for the tour have already begun on the Neil Young Archives website, with a public onsale set for Friday.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Young onstage with longtime backing band Crazy Horse in 2014.

Young has been no stranger to the touring circuit in recent years, playing a series of solo dates in 2023, as well as an appearance at Farm Aid in Indiana last September. But the last time he was joined by his longtime backing band for a full tour was 2014. The group has since played several one-offs, including a pair a dates at Los Angeles’ the Roxy to celebrate the venue’s 50th anniversary last year. Young also announced the impending release of a new album with Crazy Horse, titled Fu##in’ Up, which will feature newly recorded catalog songs. The album will first drop in a limited capacity on vinyl for Record Store Day on April 20, before a wide release on April 26. Ever prolific, Young released the oft-bootlegged Crazy Horse collection Chrome Dreams, recorded in the '70s, just last year, as well as the solo acoustic set Before and After, which featured re-recorded versions of older material.

Article continues below advertisement

Young first teamed with Crazy Horse back in 1968, shortly after his departure from Buffalo Springfield, with the group releasing Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere in 1969. Drummer Ralph Molina and bassist Billy Talbot have been stalwarts of the group ever since, with future E Street Band guitarist Nils Lofgren joining Crazy Horse for a period in the early 1970s, then rejoining the group in 2018. With Lofgren also busy on tour with Bruce Springsteen in the spring, it’s unclear whether he will be handling the second guitar duties for the band’s upcoming tour. Young has also recently booked solo dates at Kentucky's Bourbon & Beyond Festival in September, as well as the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in the spring.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Source: MEGA Young also performed a series of solo dates last year.

Check out Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s full itinerary below: Apr 24 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre Apr 25 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre Apr 27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre May 1 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater May 2 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion May 5 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater May 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre May 8 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater May 11 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live May 12 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion May 14 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium May 17 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center May 18 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater May 20 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage May 22 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre May 23 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island