New Bob Marley Single ‘Selassie is the Chapel’ Unearthed

Over 40 years after his death, a surprise new Bob Marley single has been released.

The restored 1968 recording, “Selassie is the Chapel” is available to stream on all digital channels for the first time, and a limited edition 7” vinyl pressing of just 2000 copies will also be released via Marley’s original label JAD Recordings.

According to a spokesperson for JAD Records, “Bob Marley is known and loved worldwide not only for his music, but as a truly spiritual figurehead and an embodiment of peace, truth and love. ‘Selassie is the Chapel’ is a rare, spiritual and emotive recording, one that was incredibly dear to Marley and delivers a personal statement from him about his beliefs. This beautiful song is being presented as a message of peace to the world, at a time of global turbulence.”

“Selassie is the Chapel” reveals a subtler side to the musician known principally for hits like “No Woman, No Cry”, “Three Little Birds” and “One Love”. Rather than following the reggae rhythms he helped pioneer, the newly-released track is a slower, stripped-back composition, more in the style of a traditional spiritual. Against minimal percussion and a muted guitar, Marley’s distinctive voice stands out, accompanied by female backing singers.