New Found Glory Announces U.S. Tour for 20th Anniversary of 'Catalyst'

New Found Glory is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its hit album Catalyst with a U.S. tour. The Florida band broke the news in a Tuesday, March 12 social media post featuring lyrics from the album's intro track: "It’s more than a t-shirt. It’s more than a tattoo. It’s more than a phase. This is how I was raised."

The trek with support from Sincere Engineer will start in Orlando on Aug. 16 and end in Denver on Oct. 23. Pre-sale tickets went on sale earlier today. They'll be available for the general public on Friday, March 15. New Found Glory will also make appearances at the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 19 and 20. "Fans trust us because of albums like Catalyst," guitarist Chad Gilbert said in a statement obtained by Consequence. "We can make these records and branch out creatively, and they know we’re never going to do something really weird. We are who we are, and I love that we can play whatever and still crush it."

Catalyst made it to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 following its release via Drive-Thru Records and Geffen in May 2004. The album was later certified gold in the U.S. The lead single "All Downhill From Here" peaked at No. 11 on the Alternative Airplay chart. Catalyst was produced by Neal Avron, who also helped create iconic albums by groups like Fall Out Boy, Weezer and You Me at Six. New Found Glory first formed in 1997. Catalyst was their fourth studio album. Although it had the best chart performance of any release in their catalog, 2002's Sticks and Stones has actually been certified platinum in the U.S.

Before joining New Found Glory, Gilbert was a member of the metalcore band Shai Hulud. The group is named after one of the giant sandworms from the Dune franchise. The film Dune: Part Two – starring Zendaya, Austin Butler and Timothee Chalamet – has been a smash box office hit.

Source: MEGA The trek will also include two performances at the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas.

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below: 08/16 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues * 08/17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade * 08/18 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz * 08/19 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore * 08/21 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount * 08/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore * 08/23 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner * 08/24 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage * 08/25 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks * 08/27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore * 08/28 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live * 08/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater * 08/30 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant * 09/01 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works * 10/11 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues * 10/13 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee * 10/15 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park * 10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern * 10/17 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues * 10/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic * 10/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival 10/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival 10/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot * 10/23 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom * * = w/ Sincere Engineer

