Newport Jazz Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Including André 3000, Kamasi Washington and Elvis Costello

The lineup for this summer's Newport Jazz Festival has been revealed. André 3000, Kamasi Washington and Elvis Costello will headline the event set to run from Aug. 2 to 4. The festival has briefly taken over the tony resort town of Newport, Rhode Island, every summer since 1954. "The 2024 Newport Jazz lineup is here!" the organizers said in an Instagram post on Tuesday, April 9. "Come celebrate 70 years of Newport Jazz this summer!"

Source: MEGA André 3000 and Kamasi Washington will headline the event in Rhode Island.

This year's roster also includes Nile Rodgers & Chic, Laufey, Brittany Howard, Cory Wong, Robert Glasper and Thievery Corporation. More artists will be announced soon. Three-day general admission passes are currently on sale for $266. These early bird tickets are only available while supplies last. All tickets will go on sale at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 10. The first edition of the festival in 1954 included performances from Billie Holiday, Ella Fitgerald and the Gene Krupa Trio. It was emceed by Stan Kenton. These days the event takes place at Adams State Park, but the original version happened at the historic Newport Casino.

André 3000 made headlines last year with his album New Blue Sun. The flute-centric jazz record was his first new album in nearly two decades. The musician was previously a member of the acclaimed Atlanta hip-hop duo OutKast. He starred in a Cartoon Network show called Class of 3000. André 3000 and Washington recently collaborated on a new nine minute jazz track called "Dream State." "When you receive a text from a wind friend something beautiful usually transpires," André 3000 said in a press statement. "The day Kamasi invited me to a session for Fearless Movement I was so geeked and honored. Now, every time we get together something interesting happens. We first played during a recording session for New Blue Sun and it’s been fruitful ever since."

Source: MEGA The pair recently collaborated on a new track called 'Dream State.'

Washington was also excited about the collaboration. "'Dream State' is a celebration of life and the opportunity it gives us to explore new possibilities. We created this song together instantaneously as we improvised off the music we made in the moment," he said. "It was such an honor to work on this song with one of my heroes, the great André 3000. And what an amazing experience André 3000, Brandon Coleman, Tony Austin, Mono/Poly and I had gliding freely through this world of sound not knowing where we would end up, but joyful in the journey itself." The track is set to on Washington's upcoming album Fearless Movement, which will also include features from Thundercat and Parliament-Funkadelic legend George Clinton.

Source: MEGA 'Come celebrate 70 years of Newport Jazz this summer!' the event's organizers said in a social media post.

The new record is due out on Friday, May 3. Check out the tracklist below: Lesanu Asha the First (featuring Thundercat, Taj Austin and Ras Austin) Computer Love (featuring Patrice Quinn, DJ Battlecat and Brandon Coleman) The Visionary (featuring Terrace Martin) Get Lit (featuring George Clinton and D Smoke) Dream State (featuring André 3000) Together (featuring BJ the Chicago Kid) The Garden Path Road to Self (KO) Interstellar Peace (The Last Stance) Lines in the Sand Prologue

