Nick Cave Premieres Official Trailer for Upcoming New Album 'Wild God'

Those are the first words spoken by Nick Cave in the newly-released trailer for his upcoming album with the Bad Seeds. Entitled Wild God, the LP, which is scheduled for an August 30 release, was co-produced by Cave with Warren Ellis, and it's Cave's first album with the Bad Seeds since 2019's Ghosteen. Although the official credits of the album have yet to surface, the lineup of the band is presumed to be the same as it was on the previous album, which is to say that it’s anticipated to feature Cave, Ellis, Thomas Wydler, Martyn P. Casey, Jim Sclavunos, and George Vjestica.

The trailer may not ultimately tell listeners a great deal about what to expect from Wild God -- indeed, it really only serves to show the process of putting together the title track -- but it does provide a fun bit of behind-the-scenes behavior from Cave and the Seeds, including a moment where Cave asks someone else in the studio, "Is that one of the things that we thought was good?" and then grimaces. Moments later, he adds (possibly, but not definitely, of the same sonic moment), "Sounds like a madman walking!"

Fortunately, Cave has already provided a fair amount of description of the album's contents over on The Red Hand Files on his website:

"I can tell you that it is a record full of secrets. It is made up of a series of complex and interlinking narratives, the title song 'Wild God' being the primary point of propulsion, with the songs all feeding off each other. I’m excited for everyone to hear the whole thing. Then I can tell you a few things that you really must know – like what exactly Anita is talking about, why Kris Kristofferson walks in and out of the truly epic 'Frogs' what the real-life event in 'Conversion' is, why this record is so joyful when almost everyone in the songs is dead, why my wife finally awakens after years of sleep, what is the actual name of the narrator in 'Long Dark Night,' who are the dozen white vampires in 'Cinnamon Horses' and why there is so much damn water. But all that, I guess, will have to wait."