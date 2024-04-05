Nine Inch Nails Plan New Album, Music Festival and Project With 'Fortnite' Creator Epic Games

Nine Inch Nails members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are very busy. The pair is currently working on a new album and an upcoming music festival as they delve into the world of fashion and a mysterious project with a massive video game company. "I do feel excited about starting on the next record," Ross told GQ for a lengthy profile. "I think we’re in a place now where we kind of have an idea."

The industrial group hasn't released a new LP since 2020's Ghosts VI: Locusts, which came out four years after Ross joined the band. Nine Inch Nails is also currently working on a new music festival: "We’re going to debut as performing as composers along with a roster of other interesting people," Reznor said. More news about the project should drop alongside an announcement about his new record label. There are also plans for a line of t-shirts, but Reznor and Ross didn't want to reveal the name of the high-profile designer they're working with.

This is all in addition to the non-video game project Nine Inch Nails is working on with Epic Games, the company behind Fortnite. "It’s what (Mark) Zuckerberg was trying to bulls--t us into calling the metaverse," Reznor said. "You can’t say that word any more, but in terms of the tool kit, thinking about it through the lens of what could be possible for artists and experiences, we thought that would be an interesting way to tell a story through that." The pair has also been busy scoring movies and TV shows. They worked on Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming erotic film Queer, 2024's Challengers starring Zendaya and the 2022 film Bones and All. They're also working on a new series with The Bear creator Christopher Storer and director Mike Flanagan. Scoring projects like this "managed to make Nine Inch Nails feel way more exciting than it had been in the past few years. I’d kind of let it atrophy a bit in my mind for a variety of reasons," Reznor said.

Nine Inch Nails may be best known for their sophomore LP The Downward Spiral, which made it to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and has since been certified platinum four times over. The group's two follow-ups, 1999's The Fragile and 2005's With Teeth, both made it to No. 1 on the chart.

These days Reznor and Ross are neighbors in Los Angeles, but the band initially formed in Cleveland, which is not far from where the frontman grew up in western Pennsylvania. "I miss parts of living in Pennsylvania. I miss a simpler life that I grew up with," Reznor said while reminiscing to GQ. "I really loved the first INXS album in 1983. I was a senior in high school, and when I listen to it now I could almost start crying because it f--king reminds me of driving in a shitty fucking car in the summer in Pennsylvania. You know what I mean? Man. I allowed myself to kind of immerse myself in who I was at that time, and what it felt like."

