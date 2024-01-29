Noel Gallagher Says He Wants to Enter U.K. Politics — and Even Has an Intriguing Name for His Party

Noel Gallagher joked about starting a new political party during a recent podcast appearance. He wants to take on Vladimir Putin and the U.K.'s health crisis. The ex-Oasis member's comments came during an episode of Matt Morgan's Funny How? program.

Source: MEGA 'I could deal with these Russians,' the musician said during the interview.

"My party – it’d be called The After Party, and the strapline would be 'It’s Going To Get Worse Before It Gets Better,'" Gallagher said during the conversation transcribed by Music News. "I’d say, ‘I told you it was going to get worse,’ but then it would be better." The guitarist went on to talk about geopolitics and the war in Ukraine. "I could deal with these Russians," he said. "I’d just sit Putin down, and say, ‘Look, little guy – alright mate? What seems to be the problem?... What would you do if I taught you play guitar? Leave the Ukrainians alone?'" But if Putin can't be reasoned with, Gallagher said there would be no mercy. "The missiles wouldn’t even get out of the bunker, mate," he said. "I’m going to annihilate you. One phone call, and you’re toast – literally toast."

Source: YouTube

Despite his bold declarations, the musician said he's not a rabid political news consumer. "I think ignorance is bliss," he said. "I don’t want to know," Gallagher added. "The only news I listen to is on the radio. I listen to the news bulletins, and that’s all you need is the headlines: 'Britain and America have bombed the Houthis' and 'The Cabinet voted against the Rwanda bill.'" On the domestic front, the musician said he would make regular health checkups mandatory for U.K. citizens: "I’d say to people, 'Right, well you’re not in decent shape here. We’ll see you in two years and give them a plan on how to get healthy.’ And if you’ve stayed the same or deteriorated, well then, 'I’m sorry – it’s on you.'" The musician would demand that people take better care of themselves – or else. "If you show some kind of (will) to get healthy, then that’s different… we can see if they have changed their diet or got more exercise," he said. "And then if they didn’t – I would shoot them."

Source: MEGA Gallagher has discussed releasing an all-acoustic album this summer.

Gallagher has been in the news a lot recently. The musician recently announced plans to release a completely acoustic solo album. "I’m doing it for the fans really," he said during a different interview with Morgan. "I’ve had to take all the electronic equipment out of the studio… because I’ve tried to make an acoustic album three times, and every time [I’ve used the electronics]," he said. "So it’s just acoustic instruments in the studio – so instead of a bass it’ll be a double bass. That way I can say, 'I’ve made an acoustic album, but it’s used all acoustic instruments.' So it’ll not all be me strumming a guitar with the same four chords and singing about the weather."

Gallagher speculated that the album may come out sometime this summer. If it does, it will follow the release of Gallagher's brother and estranged former Oasis bandmate Liam Gallagher's new collaboration album with John Squire of the Stone Roses. The LP, called Liam Gallagher & John Squire, is due out on March 1. The first song, "Just Another Rainbow," debuted at No. 1 on the U.K. albums chart.