Noel Gallagher to Sell Signed Custom Gibson Guitars for Teenage Cancer Trust

Noel Gallagher has joined forces with legendary guitar maker Gibson and the Teenage Cancer Trust to release 20 limited edition signed ’78 Custom Les Paul guitars – with all profits from the sales going to support the charity. The hand-signed guitars will only be available in person on Saturday February 24 at the official opening of the new flagship Gibson Garage London. The custom model is inspired by the guitar originally given to Gallagher by Johnny Marr early in the Oasis songwriter’s career, and was used extensively for both live performances and recording sessions – most notably in the video for Oasis’s 1994 single “Whatever”.

Speaking to the Guardian ahead of the publication of his book Marr’s Guitars in October last year, Marr remembered gifting Gallagher the Les Paul. “It’s just to be nice. As simple as that,” he said. “Me giving Noel those guitars has become such a big story over the years, but people don’t realize that at the time he wasn’t who he is now. “He was just a kid from Burnage. I had no idea Oasis were going to go on to such big things. I did it because he was in need, because I was lucky and had lots of guitars, and because I wished someone had done it for me.” Speaking now, Gallagher, who is an ambassador for the Teenage Cancer Trust, says: “The Les Paul Custom that Johnny gave me in 1994 was always one of my favorite guitars and it carries a lot of history. The reissues are great, they feel almost identical. I am delighted they are being sold to support the Teenage Cancer Trust.” Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will also be performing as part of this year's Teenage Cancer Trust line-up at the Royal Albert Hall in March, alongside The Who, The Chemical Brothers and Young Fathers.

In a press release ahead of the sale, Lee Bartram, Head of Marketing, EU and UK, Gibson Brands, commented: “As Gibson continues the relationship with Noel Gallagher there is no better way to start 2024 by supporting a truly amazing cause which is close to both our hearts and minds. “We have worked closely with The Teenage Cancer Trust for many years, and it’s always an honor and privilege to support them in raising much needed funds and awareness for the work they do.” Jane Ashton, Head of Music and Entertainment, Teenage Cancer Trust, added: “Teenage Cancer Trust’s musical history started in 2000 with the launch of our iconic annual series of shows at the Royal Albert Hall. Noel Gallagher was there for that very first performance, and as an ambassador of the charity has been relentless in his support of young people with cancer ever since.”

She continued: “These guitars are steeped in their own musical history celebrating the iconic moment one British music legend gifted a priceless guitar to another, like the handing of a baton. Our sincere thanks to Gibson guitars, long-term supporters of Teenage Cancer Trust, and our Ambassador Noel Gallagher. The money raised will make an enormous difference in the lives of young people with cancer and could fund two Outreach nurses for an entire year, helping us to reach more young people in the UK no matter where they live.” The Gibson Garage London will officially open to the public at 10am on Saturday February 24 at 61-62 Eastcastle Street, London. Find out more about the work of Teenage Cancer Trust here.

