'Oh, Hi,' Crowded House: The Band That Brought You 'Don't Dream It's Over' and 'Weather With You' Returns With a New Single

After going quiet for a while after the release of their 2021 album Dreamers Are Waiting, Crowded House have returned with a new single, “Oh Hi,” which has immediately spurred rumblings of a full-length album to follow. Produced by Steven Schram, the song came about in conjunction with the work that frontman Neil Finn has been doing with So They Can, an international non-profit organization which aims to build schools in remote parts of Tanzania and Kenya. "I was inspired by children and thinking how much we need to let them learn and grow in safety and love," said Finn in the press release accompanying the single. "Then we could learn from them. There are so many out of view that can be magnificent if only given a microphone and a lightbulb.”

Source: Lester Records / BMG The cover art for Crowded House's new single, 'Oh, Hi'.

Crowded House are seven albums into their career at this point, and while their more recent releases have met with limited chart success in the US, with the aforementioned Dreamers Are Waiting having the unfortunate honor of being the band’s first album to completely miss charting on the Billboard 200, they continue to do big business in the UK. Indeed, their most recent album was actually their highest-charting LP since 2007’s Time on Earth, climbing to No. 6 on the UK Albums chart. Not that he necessarily needs it, but Finn got a bit of a profile boost last year with his solo song, “Anytime,” popping up on the soundtrack to season two of The Bear, as did Crowded House’s “Something So Strong” and a live cover of Hunters and Collectors’ “Throw Your Arms Around Me” by Finn and Eddie Vedder. Then again, one might reasonably have presumed that Finn’s presence in the most recent touring lineup of Fleetwood Mac would’ve inspired additional ears to investigate his band’s work, but given the failure of Dreamers Are Waiting to chart, it clearly didn’t work out that way. However you look at it, though, Crowded House already have a tremendous legacy: in addition to a pair of top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 (“Don’t Dream It’s Over,” which climbed all the way to No. 2, and “Something So Strong,” which hit No. 7), they’ve also scored a trio of top 10 hits on the Modern Rock chart with “Chocolate Cake,” “It’s Only Natural,” and “Locked Out.” Meanwhile, in the UK, they’ve racked up 13 top 40 hits over the years, including their biggest hit, “Weather With You,” which made it to No. 7, as well as the top 20 hits “Fall At Your Feet” (No. 17), “Distant Sun” (No. 19), “Locked Out” (No. 12), and “Instinct” (No. 12).

As it stands right now, there's been no official confirmation that "Oh, Hi" is to be followed by a full-length album, but rest assured that if such a thing is formally announced, all will be revealed on Q as soon as we've gotten word. In the meantime, however, Crowded House does have a handful of 2024 tour dates in place for the UK and Ireland throughout June, so if you think you might be in a position to catch one of their gigs, here's the list at present: 12th June Eden Project, St Austell 15th June Lincoln Castle, Lincoln 16th June Blenheim Palace, Woodstock 17th June The Mount At Wasing, Aldermaston 19th June The Piece Hall, Halifax 20th June Cardiff Castle 21st June Isle Of Wight Festival, Newport, Isle Of Wight 23rd June Musgrave Park, Cork, Ireland

