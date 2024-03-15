Olivia Rodrigo's Management Bars Abortion Advocates From Handing out Contraceptives at Upcoming Concerts

Abortion advocates were invited to hand out contraceptives at some of Olivia Rodrigo's recent shows, but the star's management has put an end to the effort. Several abortion rights advocates confirmed to Jezebel that they're no longer permitted to distribute condoms, lube, or emergency contraceptives at Rodrigo's shows, per an order from the star's management. This is reportedly due to concerns that young children could get their hands on these items.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The move came after condoms, lube and Plan B bills were handed out at Rodrigo's show in St. Louis on Tuesday, March 12.

The directive was handed down from the National Network of Abortion Funds to local groups like the Prairie Abortion Fund, which compiled hundreds of boxes of emergency contraceptives ahead of Rodrigo's show in St. Paul, Minnesota, scheduled for Friday, March 15. Activists are still allowed to hand out campaign items like buttons, stickers and clothing, which the Prairie Abortion Fund plans to do at tonight's show. The contraceptive effort made headlines after activists descended on Rodrigo's Tuesday, March 12 show in St. Louis, Missouri, where there has been a statewide total abortion ban since Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022. That didn't stop the Missouri Abortion Fund from handing out contraceptives. The group was disappointed by Rodrigo's management's new policy. "Media coverage around this has excited future concertgoers about funds being at (Olivia Rodrigo) concert(s)," they tweeted on Thursday, March 14. "Sharing resources and handing out (emergency contraceptives) to a large audience should be celebrated not discontinued."

Article continues below advertisement

The shift from Rodrigo's management comes after backlash from conservative politicians. That included a tweet from Missouri state Senator Bill Eigel, a Republican who represents St. Charles County, a suburban area northwest of St. Louis. "As the father of a daughter, I am horrified by this," he said. "Many of her fans are CHILDREN." He continued: "Abortion hurts women. Physical damage of course, but also psychological. Women who have had abortions have higher rates of anxiety, mental health problems, substance abuse, and suicide. (Olivia Rodrigo) is actively harming women in Missouri by championing abortion. She should be ashamed." Eigel labeled Plan B, which activists were handing out at the concert, as a drug that causes abortions. It's actually a medication that prevents sperm from fertilizing an egg.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The effort drew the ire of conservative politicians, including some who were worried the items would get into the hands of young children.

When Rodrigo began her tour in February, she also launched Fund 4 Good. The initiative is "committed to building an equitable and just future for all women, girls, and people seeking reproductive health freedom" A portion of the ticket proceeds from all the North American dates will be sent to the NNAF so the organization can help local groups distribute information and resources at shows.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Source: MEGA 'Sharing resources and handing out (emergency contraceptives) to a large audience should be celebrated not discontinued,' one reproductive rights group said.

Article continues below advertisement

Rodrigo has long been outspoken about her support for reproductive rights. When overturn Roe v. Wade was overturned, she brought Lily Allen out during her set at Glastonbury to sing "F--- You" in a performance dedicated to the justices who voted in favor of the repeal. "I'm devastated and terrified. So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this," Rodrigo said onstage at the time. "I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don't give a s--t about freedom. This song goes out to the justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you!" Representatives for Rodrigo didn't immediately respond to Q's request for comment.

Powered by RedCircle