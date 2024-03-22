Olivia Rodrigo Has 'Spilled' Her 'Guts' With Video for 'Obsessed' and New Song 'So American'

Olivia Rodrigo has dropped not one but two new videos from her chart-topping 2023 album GUTS. Speaking from the stage in Chicago on Mar. 19, she announced a deluxe edition entitled GUTS (spilled) containing four previously released songs – "Obsessed," "Scared of My Guitar," "Stranger" and "Girl I’ve Always Been" – as well as the new track "So American." Check out the official video for "Obsessed" and the lyric video for "So American" below.

Source: ℗ © Olivia Rodrigo/YouTube Olivia Rodrigo - obsessed (Official Music Video)

Source: ℗ © Olivia Rodrigo/YouTube Olivia Rodrigo - so american (Official Lyric Video)

The 21-year-old Grammy winner is in the middle of her GUTS world tour and let loose the news by unfolding a sign that read "Guts Deluxe Out Friday," according to a story in Billboard. The four previous songs have already been available in various vinyl editions. And of course, GUTS (spilled) will have its own proper vinyl release, as a limited-edition 2LP splatter version available in July which you can pre-order here.

Source: Geffen Olivia Rodrigo - GUTS (spilled)

The three-time Grammy-winning Rodrigo kicked off her tour in February, and has recently become the subject of controversy surrounding her support of reproductive rights for women. Her management's entanglement with policies of not allowing abortion advocates to hand out contraceptives made news earlier this month. When Rodrigo began her tour in February, she also launched Fund 4 Good. The initiative is "committed to building an equitable and just future for all women, girls, and people seeking reproductive health freedom." A portion of the ticket proceeds from all the North American dates will be sent to the National Network of Abortion Funds so the organization can help local groups distribute information and resources at shows.

Source: MEGA Rodrigo on the red carpet at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, March 2024.

And in the same vein of women supporting women, many fans believed Taylor Swift and Rodrigo weren't on good terms due to a songwriting credit snafu. Yet Swift was seen standing up and singing along as Rodrigo belted out her hit "Vampire" at the 2024 Grammy Awards, as reported at OK! Magazine. Rodrigo also brushed off feud speculation last year in an interview with Rolling Stone. "I don't have beef with anyone. I'm very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that's really the only people I talk to, ever," she insisted. "There's nothing to say… There's so many Twitter conspiracy theories. I only look at alien conspiracy theories."

