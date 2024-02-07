OMD Offer Up 'Kleptocracy,' the Second Single From Their 'Bauhaus Staircase' LP, in Advance of UK Arena Tour

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark - better known to those with shorter attention spans as OMD - may well still be riding the high from having their latest album, Bauhaus Staircase, landing at No. 2 on the UK Albums chart, but it hasn't stopped them from following up the album's first single - the title track, in case you missed it - and putting out "Kleptocracy" as the second single.
Mixed by David Watts, the man behind the Reytons’ latest album, “Kleptocracy” is described by the band – or at least by their press release – as OMD’s “greatest straight-up protest song – its chewy discourse wrapped in an absolute earworm,” and it’s a fair cop: once you’ve heard it, it’s likely to be stuck in the nooks and crannies of your brain for the long haul.
To hear it straight from Andy McCluskey’s mouth, however...
“This is the most political song that we have ever recorded. The band believes that democracy is the only legitimate way to balance different opinions and create a functioning representative government. Sadly, we are living through times that see us ruled by thieves and flagrant liars. Democracy has been subverted by Kleptocracy.”
In addition to being available via your favorite streaming services, "Kleptocracy" is also being released in physical form, with limited edition 7”, 12” and CD singles being made available on March 22.
To support Bauhaus Staircase, OMD are on the cusp of embarking on an arena tour of the UK - one featuring Walt Disco opening on the majority of the dates and with Howard Jones as opener for the London date - and while many of the dates are already sold out, that certainly isn't the case for all of them, so if you still want to attend one of the performances and haven't yet gotten tickets, you'll want to do so by clicking right here.
UK HEADLINE TOUR
February
Tue 27th - Belfast, Ulster Hall (SOLD OUT)
Wed 28th - Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre (SOLD OUT)
March
Fri 1st - Manchester, O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)
Sat 2nd - Manchester, O2 Apollo
Sun 3rd - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
Tue 5th - Leeds, First Direct Arena
Wed 6th - Edinburgh, Usher Hall (SOLD OUT)
Fri 8th - Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall (SOLD OUT)
Sat 9th - Newcastle, O2 City Hall (SOLD OUT)
Sun 10th - Sheffield, City Hall (SOLD OUT)
Tue 12th - Leicester, De Montfort Hall (SOLD OUT)
Wed 13th - Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall (SOLD OUT)
Fri 15th - Wolverhampton, Civic Hall
Sat 16th - Swansea, Arena
Sun 17th - Southend-On-Sea, Cliffs Pavillion
Tue 19th - Bristol, Beacon (SOLD OUT)
Wed 20th - Oxford, New Theater (SOLD OUT)
Fri 22nd - Portsmouth, Guildhall (SOLD OUT)
Sat 23rd - Ipswich, Regent Theatre (SOLD OUT)
Sun 24th - London, The O2*
Tue 26th - Brighton, Dome (SOLD OUT)
Wed 27th - Eastbourne, Winter Gardens (SOLD OUT)