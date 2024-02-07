OMD Offer Up 'Kleptocracy,' the Second Single From Their 'Bauhaus Staircase' LP, in Advance of UK Arena Tour

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark - better known to those with shorter attention spans as OMD - may well still be riding the high from having their latest album, Bauhaus Staircase, landing at No. 2 on the UK Albums chart, but it hasn't stopped them from following up the album's first single - the title track, in case you missed it - and putting out "Kleptocracy" as the second single.

The cover art for OMD's new single, 'Kleptocracy,' the second single released from their new album, 'Bauhaus Staircase'

Mixed by David Watts, the man behind the Reytons’ latest album, “Kleptocracy” is described by the band – or at least by their press release – as OMD’s “greatest straight-up protest song – its chewy discourse wrapped in an absolute earworm,” and it’s a fair cop: once you’ve heard it, it’s likely to be stuck in the nooks and crannies of your brain for the long haul.

To hear it straight from Andy McCluskey’s mouth, however...

“This is the most political song that we have ever recorded. The band believes that democracy is the only legitimate way to balance different opinions and create a functioning representative government. Sadly, we are living through times that see us ruled by thieves and flagrant liars. Democracy has been subverted by Kleptocracy.”

In addition to being available via your favorite streaming services, "Kleptocracy" is also being released in physical form, with limited edition 7”, 12” and CD singles being made available on March 22.