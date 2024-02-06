Oysterband Reveals That the End Is Nigh, Prepares to Unveil Dates for 'A Long Long Goodbye Tour'

After nearly five decades together in various incarnations, Oysterband – or perhaps you know them better as the Oyster Band – have decided that it’s time to call it a day, though not before embarking on a farewell tour that they’ve dubbed “A Long Long Goodbye.” The band, which originally formed in 1976 as the Oyster Ceilidh Band, broke the news in a video yesterday, one which was shared to their various social media accounts as well as their official YouTube channel.

Article continues below advertisement

Members of Oysterband performing live on stage at the Shrewsbury Folk Festival 2021 on 27th August 2021

“We’ve got a major announcement to make,” began John Jones, frontman for the band. It’s been a long and fantastic career, really, being in the Oysterband, but we’ve decided the journey should end, and we’re going to be saying goodbye. But Oysterband being Oysterband, it’s going to be a long, long goodbye.” “We’re not going to disappear straightaway,” clarified guitarist Alan Prosser. “I mean, we are going to tour all the places we’ve loved at least once more before we stop touring. And I’ve got places that I want to visit: you know, guitar shops, cafes, restaurants where I’ve stuffed myself silly. I’m looking forward to it! So hopefully we’ll see you sometime in the next year. “We’re going to have a landing page, which will be ALongLongGoodbye.live, and that’s where we’ll make announcements about touring plans,” explained violinist Ian Telfer. “There will be an announcement next Monday, on the 12th of February, so please look out for that, probably at 10 o’clock in the morning, ‘cause that’s when the law says these things have to be done.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Article continues below advertisement

“There are a lot of people to thank and a lot of people to remember fondly,” Telfer continued. “We’ve always had the idea that people who get Oysterband really, really get Oysterband, and that’s been a great support over decades and decades. We have to thank you deeply for that. And also we’ll have a lot of festivals to thank, who’ve kindly employed us for many years in quite a few countries now as well, large and small, and that’s helped us sustain a career longer than we ever thought possible. So warm and humble thanks from Oysterband for that. “So we’re determined to enjoy ourselves as we finish,” said Jones, bringing the video in for a landing. “And we’ll do what we do best – getting up on a stage – and hopefully you’ll be there to share it with us.”

Interestingly, it was only three weeks ago that Oysterband were posting new videos on their YouTube channel which were already trumpeting their upcoming "Decades" tour, which is still going full steam ahead, so the decision to call it a day would seem to have been a recent development, one that the band members decided that they didn't want to sit on any longer. Whatever the case, given how long Oysterband have been fighting the good fight as touring musicians, they've earned the right to call time and then some.