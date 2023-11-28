'Ten Years Left': Ozzy Osbourne Reflects on Long Career and Health Problems

Ozzy Osbourne knows he doesn't have much time left. The heavy metal legend's days of intense touring are officially in the past, but the 74-year-old hopes he'll be able to say goodbye to his fans with at least one more proper concert.

"If I can’t continue doing shows on a regular basis, I just want to be well enough to do one show where I can say, ‘Hi guys, thanks so much for my life,'" the star told Rolling Stone UK during an exclusive interview. "That’s what I’m working towards, and if I drop down dead at the end of it, I’ll die a happy man."

Osbourne admitted he doesn't have much time left to make that happen. "At best, I’ve got ten years left," he said. "When you’re older, time picks up speed."

The rock star also discussed the serious health problems he's suffered in recent years. He's had four different spinal surgeries in the wake of a 2019 fall. The accident dislodged the metal rods placed in Osbourne's back after a near-fatal ATV crash in 2003.

"It’s really knocked me about," he said. "The second surgery went drastically wrong and virtually left me crippled. I thought I’d be up and running after the second and third, but with the last one they put a fucking rod in my spine. They found a tumor in one of the vertebrae, so they had to dig all that out too. It’s pretty rough, man, and my balance is all fucked up."

Osbourne added that he continues to struggle with Parkinson's disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2003.