Ozzy Osbourne Would Have You Know That He's 'Not Dead' and "Not Going Any-F***ing-Where'

During this week’s episode of The Osbournes Podcast – available at all of your favorite podcast distribution locations, not to mention onYouTube – Ozzy Osbourne casually announced,“I’ll be dead soon,” and based on the reaction by the members of his family, it would seem that this is far from the first time he’s made such declaration. Kelly: “Oh, don’t say that!” Jack: Oh, f*** off!” Sharon: “Oh, Jesus Christ, here we go. Get out the violin...” As Ozzy quickly explained, however, the reason he was making a point of the fact that he isn’t actually dead yet is because he recently found himself watching a YouTube video about people who’d died and abruptly found himself looking at his own face. “I’m not dead!” Ozzy assured the listeners. “I’m not really dead! Just a flesh wound!”

Source: YouTube / The Obsournes Podcast Kelly Osbourne listens intently to whatever it is that her father is on about.

A few seconds later, Ozzy added with a small smirk, "I don't feel dead." This served as a segue for Jack to mention that doing the Osbourne family podcast had made it much easier to be able to shut down any sort of "Ozzy is on death's door" stories in the tabloids. "If you read the comments, everyone’s, like, ‘This is bull****, you should listen to him on the podcast, he’s f***ing fine, these people are f***ing liars, stop writing fake news!'" Thoroughly energized by Jack's comments, Ozzy jumped into the fray, announcing, "I'm not dead, I’m not going any-f***ing-where. And I’m gonna go up and do some more gigs before I’m finished anyway.”

Source: YouTube / The Osbournes Podcast Kelly Osbourne may be at a loss for words, but Ozzy never is.

Osbourne has a history of being overly optimistic when it comes to his future plans, but having said that, this remark does line up with the claims that he's made in the recent past. In September, he did an interview with Metal Hammer wherein he updated readers on how he was recovering from surgery, saying that he was still in the process of getting back to walking properly but that he was busy "getting myself fit," adding, "I’ve done two albums fairly recently [2020's Ordinary Man and 2022's Patient Number 9, both produced by Andrew Watt], but I want to do one more album and then go back on the road.” He didn't have much to offer in the way of details, however, saying simply that he had high hopes to reunite with Andrew Watt and that "we’ll be recording in the early part of next year," adding, "I want to take my time with this one!”