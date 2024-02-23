Zakk Wylde Would Write Music With New Pantera Lineup, But Not Under That Name: 'You Would Have to Call It Something Different'

Zakk Wylde is open to writing new music with Pantera's current lineup, but not under that name. "I think you would have to call it something else. You know what I mean?" said the guitarist during a recent interview with SiriusXM's Eddie Trunk transcribed by Blabbermouth. Wylde is currently performing with Pantera in place of founding guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, who was murdered onstage in 2004. "Pantera is those four (original members). So, yeah, you can't replace that… "I mean, how could you call it Pantera unless it was just pre-existing material and we were gonna record it – stuff that was in demo state or whatever, and it is songs that the guys wrote. But as far as new songs, it would have to be...you'd call it something else."

Source: MEGA

Wylde added that a new record like that is far from imminent. "If that was ever a bridge we crossed, we'd have to wait until we get there," he said. "But right now, it's just the four of us celebrating what the fellas created." Pantera's former producer Sterling Winfield said something similar during an interview with KNON last year. "Could it happen? Yes," he said. "If it were to happen, I would not feel comfortable calling it Pantera. I don't think that would be classy – I'll put it that way. And I'll leave it at that for now. This lineup could make some very badass music, and the music is all that matters."

This came after the band's current drummer Charlie Benante was similarly cautious about the topic during a 2022 interview with BraveWords. "Oh man, who knows?" the Anthrax member said. "Creatively, if we are just flowing and getting going, and things are starting to be really good, musically speaking, you never know what could happen. I've got tons of riffs… "We're putting the cart before the horse. I like the positivity there, but I don't know how people would react to that either at this point. I think first, let's get out there and establish that we can play. I'm always open to the future."

Source: MEGA

Pantera reunited in 2022. Frontman Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown are the only two surviving members from the band's primetime 1990s lineup. Founding guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott was fatally shot by a deranged fan while his other band, Damageplan, was playing a show in 2004. (Wylde was among the mourners at his funeral.) His drummer brother, Vinnie Paul Abbott, died in 2018. Many fans were shocked that Pantera was reuniting without the Abbott brothers, who were the core of the group's original lineup. Wylde is one of heavy metal's most coveted hired guns. He made a name for himself as Ozzy Osbourne's guitarist in the 1980s. He went on to create his own band called Black Label Society in 1998.

Source: MEGA

Pantera is currently near the end of its tour with Lamb of God. They'll play Baltimore on Saturday, Feb. 24 before they cross the border to play Montreal and Toronto next week. The band is also supporting Metallica on a handful of U.S. dates in August. Check out a full list of those concerts below: Aug. 02 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium Aug. 09 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field Aug. 16 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium Aug. 23 - Edmonton, Canada - Commonwealth Stadium Aug. 30 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

