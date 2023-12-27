Paramore Sparks Rumors by Wiping Social Media Accounts as Hayley Williams Turns 35

Paramore fans are celebrating singer Hayley Williams' 35th birthday despite the band's "uncertain" future. The frontwoman was trending on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 27. The flood of tributes for the singer came shortly after Paramore sparked rumors by deleting its website and wiping nearly all of its social media accounts.

Source: MEGA Her birthday came shortly after Paramore sparked rumors by deleting its website and wiping nearly all of its social media accounts.

Every single post on the group's X and Instagram accounts has been deleted. The group's Facebook account remains intact, where the most recent post is a Dec. 17 note wishing guitarist Taylor York a happy birthday. Earlier this month, Paramore provided their fans a cryptic update in an Instagram story viewed by Loudwire. "Now that Paramore has spent the year touring behind This Is Why (and making sure to take better care of themselves while they're at it), a chapter of the band's career has come to a close," said the text gleaned from an UPROXX article. "They've now fulfilled all label obligations (to Atlantic Records) and are effectively free agents. As for the future of Paramore, all three members agreed that there's a level of uncertainty." The message also included a link to the full interview, which has more details. "The only thing that matters is we will still get to be each other's community," Williams told the outlet. "I just hope we can keep building the Paramore empire and then rule the world," drummer Zach Farro added.

The uncertainty led to some speculation on the Paramore subreddit. "I think they’re making big 'left the label' moves," one commenter said. "Could be that the record label that managed their site and socials is changing so we’re in the limbo period," said another. Other fans were excited about Paramore opening for Taylor Swift on the upcoming European leg of the pop star's Eras Tour. The musicians will begin the trip in Paris on May 5 and end the trek in London on August 17. "Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???" Swift said in a tweet after announcing a handful of new tour dates.

Source: MEGA The social media switchup came after the band announced that they're now 'free agents.'

The pair met at the 2008 Grammys when both were nominated for the Best New Artist award. They were introduced by Swift's mother Andrea. "We were at some Grammy party — it was actually Timbaland's Grammy party," Williams said during an October interview for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "Huge. I was very nervous, but a woman came up to me and she said, 'I'm Taylor Swift's mom and, you know, Taylor doesn't have a lot of friends her age that do music. And I would love to, like, you know, introduce you guys or get your number.’ Andrea, the legend that she is. She connected us."

Source: MEGA Paramore fulfilled all its existing label obligations with the release of its last album 'This Is Why.'

X was also flooded with dozens of birthday tweets for Williams this morning. "Wishing a very happy 35th birthday to the sweetest, kindest and truly the most genuine person out there - we love you endlessly hayley," one fan account said "Happy birthday to The front woman of the century, hayley williams," another X user said. "Hayley Williams (Paramore) was released on this day 35 years ago," the State of the Scene Podcast tweeted. "Happy birthday, hayley! i’m so glad you were born," said another. One social media user even photoshopped a photo of Williams next to Jesus Christ. "On this day, we celebrate our true lord and savior," they said.