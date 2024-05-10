Paramore Plays Cover of Talking Heads' 'Burning Down the House' Live for the First Time

Q Magazine
Paramore played its cover of Talking Heads' 'Burning Down the House' live for the first time

Paramore played their cover of the Talking Heads classic "Burning Down the House" live for the first time ever on Thursday, May 9.

The band is currently on tour with Taylor Swift. The first leg of the trek is currently underway at the Paris La Défense Arena. They'll play three more shows there on May 10, 11 and 12 before moving onto Stockholm.

The performance came during the first show of the pop punk band's European tour with Taylor Swift.

The cover was the second track in Paramore's nine-song opening set. It will appear on an upcoming A24 tribute album in honor of Talking Heads' iconic 1984 concert movie Stop Making Sense. Lorde, the National and Miley Cyrus are among the 15 other artists who will contribute to the project.

Paramore's version of "Burning Down the House" already got a physical release for Record Store Day last month. It included David Byrne's cover of the pop punk band's hit "Hard Times," as well.

Paramore also played fan favorites like "Still Into You," "Ain't It Fun" and "Brick by Boring Brick" last night.

During the set, vocalist Hayey Williams also made a joke about Swift and Paramore's drummer Taylor York sharing the same first name.

"Hi everyone, I’m Hayley and this is Taylor (Paramore’s Version)," she said, according to NME.

Williams and Swift have been buds for 16 years at this point.

"Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???" the pop star said in a tweet last summer.

The pair met at the 2008 Grammys when both were nominated for the Best New Artist award. They were introduced by Swift's mother Andrea.

"We were at some Grammy party — it was actually Timbaland's Grammy party," Williams said during an interview for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I was very nervous, but a woman came up to me and she said, 'I'm Taylor Swift's mom and, you know, Taylor doesn't have a lot of friends her age that do music. And I would love to, like, you know, introduce you guys or get your number.’ Andrea, the legend that she is. She connected us."

The pair also shares a love for 2000s pop punk. Swift mentioned the Pennsylvania group the Starting Line on her new track "The Black Dog."

The band hails from Bucks County, about 70 miles east of where Swift grew up in the suburbs of Reading. Her father Scott's family has deep roots in Pennsylvania.

The cover will be released as part of a tribute album honoring Talking Heads' iconic 1984 concert movie 'Stop Making Sense'

Check out Paramore's full setlist below:

"Hard Times" (with partial cover of Blondie’s "Heart Of Glass")

"Burning Down The House" (Talking Heads cover)

"Still Into You"

"Caught In The Middle"

"Brick by Boring Brick"

"The Only Exception"

"That’s What You Get"

"Ain’t It Fun"

"This Is Why"

Talking Heads frontman David Byrne has also released a cover of Paramore's 'Hard Times.'

Here's a list of the upcoming tour dates:

May 10, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense

May 11, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense

May 12, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense

May 17, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Area

May 18, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Area

May 19, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Area

May 24, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio de Luz

May 25, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio de Luz

May 30, 2024 – Madrid, Spain @ Santiago Bernabeu

June 2, 2024 – Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium

June 3, 2024 – Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium

June 7, 2024 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Murrayfield

June 8, 2024 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Murrayfield

June 9, 2024 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Murrayfield

June 13, 2024 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stadium

June 14, 2024 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stadium

June 15, 2024 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stadium

June 18, 2024 – Cardiff, U.K. @ Principality Stadium

June 21, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium

June 22, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium

June 23, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium

June 28, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium

June 29, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium

June 30, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium

July 4, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cruyff

July 5, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cruyff

July 6. 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cruyff

July 9, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund

July 10, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund

July 13, 2024 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium

July 14, 2024 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium

July 17, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins

July 18, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins

July 19, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins

July 23, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volkspark

July 24, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volkspark

July 27, 2024 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

July 28, 2024 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

Aug. 1, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

Aug. 2, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

Aug. 3, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

Aug. 8, 2024 – Vienna, Austria @ Happel Stadium

Aug. 9, 2024 – Vienna, Austria @ Happel Stadium

Aug. 10, 2024 – Vienna, Austria @ Happel Stadium

Aug. 15, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium

Aug. 16, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium

Aug. 17, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium

