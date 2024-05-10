Paramore Plays Cover of Talking Heads' 'Burning Down the House' Live for the First Time

Paramore played their cover of the Talking Heads classic "Burning Down the House" live for the first time ever on Thursday, May 9. The band is currently on tour with Taylor Swift. The first leg of the trek is currently underway at the Paris La Défense Arena. They'll play three more shows there on May 10, 11 and 12 before moving onto Stockholm.

Source: MEGA The performance came during the first show of the pop punk band's European tour with Taylor Swift.

The cover was the second track in Paramore's nine-song opening set. It will appear on an upcoming A24 tribute album in honor of Talking Heads' iconic 1984 concert movie Stop Making Sense. Lorde, the National and Miley Cyrus are among the 15 other artists who will contribute to the project. Paramore's version of "Burning Down the House" already got a physical release for Record Store Day last month. It included David Byrne's cover of the pop punk band's hit "Hard Times," as well. Paramore also played fan favorites like "Still Into You," "Ain't It Fun" and "Brick by Boring Brick" last night. During the set, vocalist Hayey Williams also made a joke about Swift and Paramore's drummer Taylor York sharing the same first name. "Hi everyone, I’m Hayley and this is Taylor (Paramore’s Version)," she said, according to NME.

PARAMORE PERFORMING BURNING DOWN THE HOUSE FOR THE FIRST TIME pic.twitter.com/BhMfplOomO — tay (@hairball1952) May 9, 2024

Williams and Swift have been buds for 16 years at this point. "Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???" the pop star said in a tweet last summer. The pair met at the 2008 Grammys when both were nominated for the Best New Artist award. They were introduced by Swift's mother Andrea. "We were at some Grammy party — it was actually Timbaland's Grammy party," Williams said during an interview for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I was very nervous, but a woman came up to me and she said, 'I'm Taylor Swift's mom and, you know, Taylor doesn't have a lot of friends her age that do music. And I would love to, like, you know, introduce you guys or get your number.’ Andrea, the legend that she is. She connected us." The pair also shares a love for 2000s pop punk. Swift mentioned the Pennsylvania group the Starting Line on her new track "The Black Dog." The band hails from Bucks County, about 70 miles east of where Swift grew up in the suburbs of Reading. Her father Scott's family has deep roots in Pennsylvania.

Source: MEGA The cover will be released as part of a tribute album honoring Talking Heads' iconic 1984 concert movie 'Stop Making Sense'

Check out Paramore's full setlist below: "Hard Times" (with partial cover of Blondie’s "Heart Of Glass") "Burning Down The House" (Talking Heads cover) "Still Into You" "Caught In The Middle" "Brick by Boring Brick" "The Only Exception" "That’s What You Get" "Ain’t It Fun" "This Is Why"

Source: MEGA Talking Heads frontman David Byrne has also released a cover of Paramore's 'Hard Times.'

Here's a list of the upcoming tour dates: May 10, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense May 11, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense May 12, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense May 17, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Area May 18, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Area May 19, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Area May 24, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio de Luz May 25, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio de Luz May 30, 2024 – Madrid, Spain @ Santiago Bernabeu June 2, 2024 – Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium June 3, 2024 – Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium June 7, 2024 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Murrayfield June 8, 2024 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Murrayfield June 9, 2024 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Murrayfield June 13, 2024 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stadium June 14, 2024 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stadium June 15, 2024 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stadium June 18, 2024 – Cardiff, U.K. @ Principality Stadium June 21, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium June 22, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium June 23, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium June 28, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium June 29, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium June 30, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium July 4, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cruyff July 5, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cruyff July 6. 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cruyff July 9, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund July 10, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund July 13, 2024 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium July 14, 2024 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium July 17, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins July 18, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins July 19, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins July 23, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volkspark July 24, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volkspark July 27, 2024 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion July 28, 2024 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion Aug. 1, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy Aug. 2, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy Aug. 3, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy Aug. 8, 2024 – Vienna, Austria @ Happel Stadium Aug. 9, 2024 – Vienna, Austria @ Happel Stadium Aug. 10, 2024 – Vienna, Austria @ Happel Stadium Aug. 15, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium Aug. 16, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium Aug. 17, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium