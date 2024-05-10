Q Magazine
Q Magazine
Home > Music > Paul Weller

Paul Weller Shares New Song 'Nothing' Ahead of Upcoming Album '66'

'66' is out on May 24, the day before Weller's 66th birthday.

Paul Weller
Source: MEGA

Paul Weller has a busy touring scheduled lined up for the rest of the year.

By
Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Paul Weller is releasing his 17th solo album 66 on May 24, the day before his 66th birthday.

Today, the legendary former frontman of the Jam and the Style Council has given us another taste of the record by sharing the languid, jazzy new track "Nothing."

Listen to "Nothing" below.

Article continues below advertisement

Weller recorded 66 at his own Black Barn Studio, and the LP features contributions from friends and collaborators including Noel Gallagher, Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie, MadnessSuggs, Richard Hawley, the Blow Monkeys’ Dr Robert, Le SuperHomard’s Christophe Vaillant, and Erland Cooper, plus string arrangements by Hannah Peel.

The album's lead single "Soul Wandering," co-written with Gillespie, was previously shared alongside the album announcement back in February.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's 66's tracklist:

  1. Ship of Fools

  2. Flying Fish

  3. Jumble Queen

  4. Nothing

  5. My Best Friend’s Coat

  6. Rise Up SingingI

  7. Woke Up

  8. A Glimpse of You

  9. Sleepy Hollow

  10. In Full Flight

  11. Soul Wandering

  12. Burn Out

Article continues below advertisement

Weller has a busy tour schedule lined up for this summer and autumn.

After he wraps up his current U.K. tour this summer, he'll head over across the pond in September for his first North American tour in seven years.

Then he'll head back for another big headlining tour of the U.K. a month later with support from singer-songwriter Liam Bailey.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Tour dates:

July 3 - Lumineach, Ireland - King John's Castle,

July 4 - Dublin, Ireland - Trinity College

July 7 - Scarborough, UK - Open Air Theatre

July 13 - Edinburgh, UK - Edinburgh Castle Esplanade

September 6 - Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts

September 7 - Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

September 8 - Boston, MA – House of Blues

September 10 - Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

September 11 - Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

September 13 - Toronto, ON – History

September 15 - Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre

September 16 - Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

September 19 - Seattle, WA – The Moore

September 20 - Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

September 22 - San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

September 23 - San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

September 25 - El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia

September 26 - Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

September 27 - Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

October 17 - Cheltenham, UK – Cheltenham Centaur

October 18 – Portsmouth Guildhall

October 19 - Brighton, UK – Brighton Centre

October 21 - Nottingham, UK – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

October 22 - Wolverhampton, UK – Wolverhampton Civic At The Halls

October 24 - Newcastle, UK – Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall

October 25 - Newcastle, UK – Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall

October 27 - Dundee, UK – Dundee Caird Hall

October 28 - Glasgow, UK – Glasgow Barrowland

October 29 - Glasgow, UK – Glasgow Barrowland

October 31 - Kingston Upon Hull, UK – Hull Connexin Live

November 1 - Manchester, UK – Manchester O2 Apollo

November 2 - Llandudno, UK – Llandudno Venue Cymru

November 4 - Liverpool, UK – Liverpool Olympia

November 5 - Bradford, UK – Bradford St Georges Hall

November 7 - Oxford, UK – Oxford New Theatre

November 8 - London, UK – London Eventim Apollo

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

your info will be used in accordance with our privacy policy

Read More