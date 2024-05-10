Paul Weller Shares New Song 'Nothing' Ahead of Upcoming Album '66'

Paul Weller is releasing his 17th solo album 66 on May 24, the day before his 66th birthday.
Today, the legendary former frontman of the Jam and the Style Council has given us another taste of the record by sharing the languid, jazzy new track "Nothing."
Listen to "Nothing" below.
Weller recorded 66 at his own Black Barn Studio, and the LP features contributions from friends and collaborators including Noel Gallagher, Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie, Madness’ Suggs, Richard Hawley, the Blow Monkeys’ Dr Robert, Le SuperHomard’s Christophe Vaillant, and Erland Cooper, plus string arrangements by Hannah Peel.
The album's lead single "Soul Wandering," co-written with Gillespie, was previously shared alongside the album announcement back in February.
Here's 66's tracklist:
Ship of Fools
Flying Fish
Jumble Queen
Nothing
My Best Friend’s Coat
Rise Up SingingI
Woke Up
A Glimpse of You
Sleepy Hollow
In Full Flight
Soul Wandering
Burn Out
Weller has a busy tour schedule lined up for this summer and autumn.
After he wraps up his current U.K. tour this summer, he'll head over across the pond in September for his first North American tour in seven years.
Then he'll head back for another big headlining tour of the U.K. a month later with support from singer-songwriter Liam Bailey.
Tour dates:
July 3 - Lumineach, Ireland - King John's Castle,
July 4 - Dublin, Ireland - Trinity College
July 7 - Scarborough, UK - Open Air Theatre
July 13 - Edinburgh, UK - Edinburgh Castle Esplanade
September 6 - Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts
September 7 - Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
September 8 - Boston, MA – House of Blues
September 10 - Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre
September 11 - Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre
September 13 - Toronto, ON – History
September 15 - Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre
September 16 - Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
September 19 - Seattle, WA – The Moore
September 20 - Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
September 22 - San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
September 23 - San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
September 25 - El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia
September 26 - Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
September 27 - Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre
October 17 - Cheltenham, UK – Cheltenham Centaur
October 18 – Portsmouth Guildhall
October 19 - Brighton, UK – Brighton Centre
October 21 - Nottingham, UK – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
October 22 - Wolverhampton, UK – Wolverhampton Civic At The Halls
October 24 - Newcastle, UK – Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall
October 25 - Newcastle, UK – Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall
October 27 - Dundee, UK – Dundee Caird Hall
October 28 - Glasgow, UK – Glasgow Barrowland
October 29 - Glasgow, UK – Glasgow Barrowland
October 31 - Kingston Upon Hull, UK – Hull Connexin Live
November 1 - Manchester, UK – Manchester O2 Apollo
November 2 - Llandudno, UK – Llandudno Venue Cymru
November 4 - Liverpool, UK – Liverpool Olympia
November 5 - Bradford, UK – Bradford St Georges Hall
November 7 - Oxford, UK – Oxford New Theatre
November 8 - London, UK – London Eventim Apollo