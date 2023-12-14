Paul Young Announces 40th Anniversary Reissue of Debut Album, 'No Parlez'

This year marks the 40th anniversary of No Parlez, the debut solo album from Paul Young and a UK chart-topper, one which had the somewhat unique distinction of being in the top spot five times during its in initial release, four of them on nonconsecutive weeks. It also spawned three top-10 singles in the UK: “Wherever I Lay My Hat (That’s My Home)” (#1), “Come Back and Stay” (#4), and “Love of the Common People” (#2). Given this key anniversary, it should come as no surprise that it’s been announced that No Parlez will be receiving a 40th Anniversary reissue, one which is being released in conjunction with the folks at Super Deluxe Edition and will include not only a 2-CD version but also a limited-edition Blu-ray audio version as well.

The original UK cover art for Paul Young's 1983 solo debut, 'No Parlez'

The Blu-ray audio version will only be available through SuperDeluxeEdition.com, but if you're an audiophile of the highest order, then it's definitely the version that you're going to want to snap up. In the words of the site's announcement, it "will surely be the last word on No Parlez, with no fewer than EIGHT different audio mixes, including a brand new immersive Dolby Atmos Mix, a 5.1 mix, a new stereo mix and much more." To get a bit more specific, here's Paul Sinclair's report, straight from the site: All the original 24-track, two-inch analogue tapes were located, heat-treated (‘baked’) and captured to digital in startling 192 kHz/24-bit clarity. The process sees the album meticulously rebuilt in stereo, with painstaking attention to detail, before the immersive audio Atmos and 5.1 mixes are created. This is detailed and time-consuming work and there is nothing automated about it! Producer and artist David Kosten has undertaken this work (he created the Atmos Mix for Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Bells) and it’s fair to say that No Parlez will never sound better! Interestingly, one multi-track tape had been missing for 15 years, but with some SDE sleuthing we located it, transferred it and returned it safely to the Sony archive. Phew!

Below you'll find the full track listing for the Blu-ray audio as well as the 2-CD version: Blu-ray version : No Parlez: UK Vinyl First Pressing version with 3 bonus tracks (as below) in the following audio streams : 2024 Dolby Atmos Mix, 2024 5.1 Mix (TBC, although expected to be 96/24)

2024 New Stereo Mix (96/24),

2024 Dolby Atmos Instrumental Mix

2024 5.1 Instrumental Mix (TBC, although expected to be 96/24)

2024 New Stereo Instrumental Mix (96/24) Come Back and Stay 4:57 Love Will Tear Us Apart 5:00 Wherever I Lay My Hat (That’s My Home) 5:18 Ku Ku Kurama 4:19 No Parlez 4:57 Love of the Common People 4:56 Oh Women 3:35 Iron Out the Rough Spots 4:47 Broken Man 3:54 Tender Trap 4:32 Sex 4:49 Bonus Tracks : Behind Your Smile 4.08 (B-side) Yours 5.39 (B-side) I’ve Been Lonely For So Long (No Parlez outtake) 3.39 No Parlez: UK Vinyl First Pressing version newly remastered with no peak limiting Come Back and Stay – 4:57 Love Will Tear Us Apart 5:00 Wherever I Lay My Hat (That’s My Home) 5:18 Ku Ku Kurama – 4:19 No Parlez – 4:57 Love of the Common People – 4:56 Oh Women – 3:35 Iron Out the Rough Spots – 4:47 Broken Man – 3:54 Tender Trap – 4:32 Sex – 4:49 No Parlez: Original 1983 CD Master Come Back and Stay 7:56 (scratch mix) Love Will Tear Us Apart 5:00 Wherever I Lay My Hat (That’s My Home) 6:01 (extended club mix) Ku Ku Kurama 4:19 No Parlez 4:57 Behind Your Smile 4:08 Love of the Common People 5:51 (extended club mix) Oh Women 3:35 Iron Out the Rough Spots 7:28 (extended club mix) Broken Man 3:54 Tender Trap 4:32 Sex 6:51 (extended club mix) 2-CD Version : CD 1: 1.Come Back And Stay 4:57 2.Love Will Tear Us Apart 5:00 3.Wherever I Lay My Hat (That’s My Home) 5:18 4.Ku Ku Kurama 4:19 5.No Parlez 4:57 6.Love Of The Common People 4:56 7.Oh Women 3:35 8.Iron Out The Rough Spots 4:47 9.Broken Man 3:54 10.Tender Trap 4:32 11.Sex 4:49 CD 2: 1.Behind Your Smile 4:08 2.I’ve Been Lonely For So Long 3:38 3.Iron Out The Rough Spots [7” Mix] 3:41 4.Love Of The Common People [1982 7” Mix] 3:43 5.Wherever I Lay My Hat (That’s My Home) [7” Version] 4:52 6.Come Back And Stay [Single Remix Version] 4:23 7.Love Of The Common People [Remix] 3:41 8.Iron Out The Rough Spots [12” Mix] 7:29 9.Love Of The Common People [Extended Club Mix] 5:51 10.Wherever I Lay My Hat (That’s My Home) [Extended Club Mix Version] 5:59 11.Sex [Extended Club Mix Version] 6:52 12.Come Back And Stay [Extended Club Mix Version] 7:24 13.Yours 5:39 14.Come Back And Stay [Scratch Mix] 7:55