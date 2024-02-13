Pearl Jam Announce April 19 Release Date for New Album, 'Dark Matter,' and Unveil Title Track and World Tour Dates

After four long years, Pearl Jam fans are finally on the cusp of getting a new studio album from the band: Dark Matter, their 12th full-length studio LP (and their first since 2020’s Gigaton), is scheduled for release on April 19, 2024 on Monkeywrench / Republic Records. During the last night of the band’s lengthy Gigaton tour, which – having understandably been delayed by the pandemic – finally wrapped in September 2023, frontman Eddie Vedder teased the existence of the album, telling the audience in Austin, Texas, “I won’t give anything away, but what I can tell you is, if you like the musicians in this group... It just came out really good, and you’re gonna hear them playing at their highest level.” Then in November, drummer Matt Cameron revealed during the podcast The Vinyl Guide that the album was “in the can, mastered, mixed, ready to go.” Now, at long last, not only do we have an official release date, but we also have the first sampling of what we can expect from the LP.

Source: Monkeywrench, Inc. / Republic Records The cover art for Pearl Jam's new studio LP, 'Dark Matter,' scheduled for release on April 19

Produced by Andrew Watt, Dark Matter was recorded at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu, where - per the band’s official press release about the impending LP – they “simply plugged in and played...writing and recording a burst of inspiration.” Three weeks later, they had an LP and “as a result, Dark Matter channels the shared spirit of a group of lifelong creative confidants and brothers in one room playing as if their very lives depended on it.” Artist Alexandr Gnezdilov was responsible for the light painting art which adorns the album’s packaging; the cover art was created by utilizing a self-made kaleidoscope, while the letters were – again, per the press release – “individually captured and handwritten midair with a specially designed flashlight to create the pearlescent effect.” As for the title track, it's been released to all of your favorite streaming services, and there's also a video...although by "video," it's really just an official visualizer playing over the song. Still, it's something to watch while you listen, and isn't that all you need, really?

Late last year, guitarist Mike McCready spoke with SPIN about the experience of working in the studio with Watt. "He brings this very positive energy and knows how to get really good sounds," McCready said of Watt. "At the same time, his energy kind of kicked us in our asses a little bit. He would be, like, ‘Come on, dude,’ you know? He is kind of yelling and jumping up and down a lot and being happy. He’s a fan, but he has great structure ideas, great sound ideas, and song ideas. I’m so excited about what he did with us. The record’s gonna have some great examples of Matt Cameron’s drumming that just blew my mind. He took it up about 10 notches for this new record, and it really is because of Andrew’s enthusiasm, and, again, him jumping up and down and saying, ‘Try it again!’ and then saying, ‘Oh, we got it!’ and on to the next thing. He pushed us to play as best as we could."

Source: MEGA Pearl Jam performing live in London's Hyde Park in 2022

The band also released details about their upcoming world tour, which will keep the band on the road from May through September as they traverse North and South America as well as Europe, after which they'll travel to Australia and New Zealand in November. 2024 Tour Dates: May 04 - Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena May 06 - Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena May 10 - Portland, OR, Moda Center May 13 - Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center May 16 - Las Vegas, NV, MGM Grand Garden Arena May 18 - Las Vegas, NV, MGM Grand Garden Arena May 21 - Los Angeles, CA, Kia Forum May 22 - Los Angeles, CA, Kia Forum May 25 - Napa Valley, CA, BottleRock Festival (already on sale) May 28 - Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena May 30 - Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena Jun 22 - Dublin, IE, Marlay Park Jun 25 - Manchester, UK, Manchester Co-op Live Jun 29 - London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Jul 02 - Berlin, DE, Waldbühne Jul 03 - Berlin, DE, Waldbühne Jul 06 - Barcelona, ES, Palau Sant Jordi Jul 08 - Barcelona, ES, Palau Sant Jordi Jul 11 - Madrid, SE, Mad Cool Festival (already on sale) Jul 13 - Lisbon, PT, NOS Alive Festival (already on sale) Aug 22 - Missoula, MT, Washington-Grizzly Stadium Aug 26 - Indianapolis, IN, Ruoff Music Center (rescheduled date from 2022) Aug 29 - Chicago, IL, Wrigley Field Aug 31 - Chicago, IL, Wrigley Field Sep 03 - New York, NY, Madison Square Garden Sep 04 - New York, NY, Madison Square Garden Sep 07 - Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center Sep 09 - Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center Sep 12 - Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena Sep 15 - Boston, MA, Fenway Park Sep 17 - Boston, MA, Fenway Park Nov 08 - Auckland, NZ, Go Media Stadium Mt Smart Nov 13 - Gold Coast, AU, Heritage Bank Stadium Nov 16 - Melbourne, AU, Marvel Stadium Nov 21 - Sydney, AU, Giants Stadium

