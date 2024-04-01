Eddie Vedder Speaks on Pearl Jam Retirement: 'We Might Have One or Two Records Left'

Pearl Jam's long career could soon come to a close, frontman Eddie Vedder said during a recent interview. The update comes as the band prepares to release its 12th studio album Dark Matter on Friday, April 19. "We might have one or two (records) left," the frontman told MOJO Magazine: At the time, Vedder was talking about what it's like to age in the music industry: "The older you get the better you are at living in the present," he said. "The understanding you have less time is the biggest number in the quotient. The goal is to keep making music."

The vocalist also reflected on his counterparts who didn't make it this far, including Kurt Cobain of Nirvana, Layne Staley of Alice in Chains and Chris Cornell of Soundgarden. "You lean on the relationships with the people who are still around," Vedder said. "It really hits you when you are in a situation where that person would be there. And you’re sad for them that they’re not. "But it makes you realise you gotta be healthy. You want to be around for your kids. You want to make good records." Pearl Jam's new album isn't due out until Friday, April 19, but superfans can get a sneak preview of the LP earlier that week.

The band is hosting a global listening party at more than 500 theaters around the globe on Tuesday, April 16. Tickets are available for purchase at this link. "Attendees will be among the very first to hear the band’s new record in select cinemas around the world," the band said in an Instagram post earlier this month. "This communal experience will play Dark Matter in its entirety twice: first in a dark cinema, and then again with added visuals." Pearl Jam shared a new punk-inspired single called "Running" earlier this month. This followed the release of the title track in February. "Jeff [Ament] had the main parts for that one, and we worked it over as a band," guitarist Stone Gossard told SPIN of the newest single during a recent interview. "I love the bridge. I don’t know what the hell those chords are that [guitarist] Mike [McCready]'s playing, but it sounds original.” The album was produced by Andrew Watt and recorded over the course of three weeks at Rick Rubin's Shangri-La studio in Malibu, California. This will be Pearl Jam's first new album since their 2020 record Gigaton. "It's one of the last ones we recorded at Shangri-La, and it was fun to come up with one more uptempo song," Gossard said of "Running." He added that Vedder's "vocal dexterity here and on a few other spots on the album is just stunning."

Check out the tracklist for Dark Matter below: Scared of Fear React, Respond Wreckage Dark Matter Won’t Tell Upper Hand Waiting for Stevie Running Something Special Got to Give Setting Sun

Here's a list of Pearl Jam's upcoming global tour dates: May 04 - Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena May 06 - Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena May 10 - Portland, OR, Moda Center May 13 - Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center May 16 - Las Vegas, NV, MGM Grand Garden Arena May 18 - Las Vegas, NV, MGM Grand Garden Arena May 21 - Los Angeles, CA, Kia Forum May 22 - Los Angeles, CA, Kia Forum May 25 - Napa Valley, CA, BottleRock Festival (already on sale) May 28 - Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena May 30 - Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena Jun 22 - Dublin, IE, Marlay Park Jun 25 - Manchester, UK, Manchester Co-op Live Jun 29 - London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Jul 02 - Berlin, DE, Waldbühne Jul 03 - Berlin, DE, Waldbühne Jul 06 - Barcelona, ES, Palau Sant Jordi Jul 08 - Barcelona, ES, Palau Sant Jordi Jul 11 - Madrid, SE, Mad Cool Festival (already on sale) Jul 13 - Lisbon, PT, NOS Alive Festival (already on sale) Aug 22 - Missoula, MT, Washington-Grizzly Stadium Aug 26 - Indianapolis, IN, Ruoff Music Center (rescheduled date from 2022) Aug 29 - Chicago, IL, Wrigley Field Aug 31 - Chicago, IL, Wrigley Field Sep 03 - New York, NY, Madison Square Garden Sep 04 - New York, NY, Madison Square Garden Sep 07 - Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center Sep 09 - Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center Sep 12 - Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena Sep 15 - Boston, MA, Fenway Park Sep 17 - Boston, MA, Fenway Park Nov 08 - Auckland, NZ, Go Media Stadium Mt Smart Nov 13 - Gold Coast, AU, Heritage Bank Stadium Nov 16 - Melbourne, AU, Marvel Stadium Nov 21 - Sydney, AU, Giants Stadium

