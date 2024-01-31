Pet Shop Boys Reveal New Single 'Loneliness' and Album 'Nonetheless'

Pet Shop Boys have released the digital version of their new single "Loneliness" and an accompanying music video. The album Nonetheless produced by James Ford, will drop on April 26. You can watch the short film "Loneliness," directed by Alasdair McLellan here.
The new music marks the first time Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe have released fresh material since 2020's Hotspot. In addition, Pet Shop Boys are releasing several variations of Nonetheless, including CD, black vinyl, clear vinyl, grey vinyl and cassette. The 2CD and double white vinyl deluxe editions include the bonus four-track EP, "Furthermore", featuring new recordings of "Heart," "Being Boring," "Always On My Mind" and "It's A Sin."
It will be a busy year for the duo. Also upcoming is the theatrical release of Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live At The Royal Arena Copenhagen directed by David Barnard, which will be showing for two nights only, worldwide, Jan. 31 and Feb. 4.
Adding to the itinerary of the previously announced six UK and Ireland shows in June for their "Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live" tour, Tennant and Lowe have also announced five special shows at London's Royal Opera House in July, shortly after headlining the Mallorca Live Festival in Spain in June.
Tickets for the Royal Opera House shows will go on sale on February 16.
Since their debut in 1981, the three-time BRIT Award and six-time Grammy nominees have sold more than 50 million records worldwide. Their breakthrough hit from 1986 with producer Stephen Hague, "West End Girls", was a chart-toppper in the UK and U.S. and went on to win the 1987 BRIT Award for Best Single. In 2005 the British Academy of Composers and Songwriters gave "West End Girls" the Ivor Novello Award for Song of The Decade between the years 1985 and 1994. The pair also won Q Awards in 2004 and 2013.
Nonetheless will be released on April 26.
Tracklist:
Loneliness
Feel
Why am I dancing?
New London boy
Dancing star
A new bohemia
The schlager hit parade
The secret of happiness
Bullet for Narcissus
Love is the law
2024 Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live Tour
June
04 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
06 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
08 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
09 – Co-op Live, Manchester
11 – SSE Arena, Belfast
22 – Isle of Wight Festival
July
23 – 27 Royal Opera House, London