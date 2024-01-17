Pete Wylie Poised to Release Career-Spanning Greatest Hits Set, 'Teach Yself WAH! A Best of Pete Wylie & the Mighty WAH!'

When it comes to the Liverpool music scene, Pete Wylie is a bit like a cross between Kevin Bacon and Forrest Gump: if you haven’t crossed paths with him at some point in your career, then you’re unquestionably connected to someone who has. Mind you, that’s what happens when you’ve been at least briefly a member of various bands that featured Ian McCulloch, Julian Cope, Pete Burns (Dead or Alive), Budgie, Paul Rutherford (Frankie Goes to Hollywood), and Ian Broudie. With Wylie, however, he didn’t really find his own fame, appropriately enough, until he founded his own band. Sometimes they're called WAH! Sometimes it’s The Mighty WAH! Sometimes it’s Pete Wylie and the Mighty WAH! Sometimes it’s just Pete Wylie. Honestly, we don't have time to go through the various versions of how he's been credited, and it doesn't really matter anyway, now that he’s put together a 20-song compilation that spans his career as well as many of his monikers.

Source: MEGA Pete Wylie performing at Rewind Festival, Temple Island Meadows, Henley-on-Thames on August 22, 2021 in England

"I’ve wanted to do this for years," said Wylie in a press release announcing the impending compilation. "Welcome to Wylieworld! This is Teach Yself Wah! Alan Moore asked: Whatever Happened To The Man of Tomorrow? We intend to reveal the answer, the story of the songs, and WAH!TV at www.petewylie.com." As noted, the collection brings together songs from throughout Wylie's career, with the singer-songwriter personally selecting the tracks "to specifically highlight key points from each period in his life," per the press release. The end result is a mixture of hit singles, deep cuts, and even two new revisitations of early songs: "Better Scream" and "Seven Minutes to Midnight." The set also includes a track from Wylie's most recent full-length studio LP, 2017's Pete Sounds! The full track listing of the CD and LP - both of which feature cover art that includes a portrait of Wylie painted by none other than Pete Townshend - can be found below.

Track Listing: CD 1. Remember 2. The Story Of the Blues (Part One) 3. You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory 4. Hope (I Wish You’d Believe Me) 5. Talking Blues (The Story Of The Blues: Part Two) 6. Come Back 7. Diamond Girl 8. Fourelevenfortyfour 9. Sinful (Song of The Sinful Angel) 10. The Day That Margaret Thatcher Dies – A Party Song 11. Loverboy 12. Free; Falling (In Love With You) 13. Heart As Big As Liverpool 14. Better Scream 2024 15. Seven Minutes To Midnight 2024 16. Somesay 17. Big Hard Excellent Fish – Imperfect List (Original Version) 2LP SET LP1 Side A 1. Remember 2. The Story Of the Blues (Part One) 3. You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory 4. Hope (I Wish You’d Believe Me) 5. Sleep (A Lullaby For Josie)6. Talkin’ Blues (The Story Of The Blues: Part Two) Side B 1. Come Back 2. Diamond Girl 3. Fourelevenfortyfour 4. Sinful (Song of The Sinful Angel) LP2 Side C 1. The Day That Margaret Thatcher Dies – A Party Song 2. Loverboy 3. Is That What Love Is All About? 4. Free; Falling (In Love With You) 5 Heart As Big As Liverpool Side D 1. Better Scream 2024 2. Seven Minutes To Midnight 2024 3. Somesay 4. The Seven Thousand Names of WAH! 5. Big Hard Excellent Fish – Imperfect List (Original Version)