Pharrell Drops New Surprise Album 'Black Yacht Rock Vol. 1: City of Limitless Access'

Today is the eternally youthful producer and pop star Pharrell Williams' 51st birthday, but we're the ones getting a present. As Rolling Stone reports, Pharrell has one-upped J. Cole's surprise release by suddenly dropping a 10-track album that's free to stream or download exclusively through the website BlackYachtRock.com.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: BlackYachtRock.com The album appears to be titled Black Yacht Rock Vol. 1: City of Limitless Access.

Pharrell hasn't confirmed any details about the project, but based on the cover artwork, the album appears to be titled Black Yacht Rock Vol. 1: City of Limitless Access. Again, just going off of the art, the project might be credited to a group called Virginia (or that could be part of the title). Pharrell's voice can be heard throughout the songs, but it's unclear if anyone else contributed. Although Pharrell hasn't promoted the release at all, some of his famous friends and collaborators have boosted it. Tyler, the Creator tweeted, "caged bird free by virginia black yacht rock, great song," and Pusha T shared the album on his Instagram story.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Pharrell hasn't put out an official solo studio album since 'Girl,' way back in March 2014.

Pharrell hasn't put out a solo studio album since Girl way back in March 2014 — a solid decade ago at this point — but he's kept himself busy in the interim. Since then, Pharrell has released a string of solo singles and a N.E.R.D. album, contributed to soundtracks for movies like The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Despicable Me 3, and Hidden Figures, featured on a bunch of tracks, produced for various big-name artists, and succeeded the late Virgil Abloh as Louis Vuitton Men's creative director. He released two collaborative singles earlier this year, "Good People" with Mumford & Sons, and "Doctor (Work It Out)" with Miley Cyrus.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Pharrell hasn't put out a solo studio album since Girl way back in March 2014.

Earlier this year, Pharrell also announced Piece by Piece, an animated Lego biopic from 20 Feet From Stardom/Won't You Be My Neighbor? director Morgan Neville. "Five years ago, Pharrell Williams approached me with the idea of helping him tell his story through LEGO animation," Neville said in a press release. "It was one of those rare moments where I knew in a second that this was a journey I wanted to go on. I’m grateful to our partners at Focus Features and at the LEGO Group for their belief in our crazy mission. We assembled an incredible team of creative collaborators to help make a new type of film. I can’t wait for people to see it." Pharrell added, "When I had this crazy vision to tell this story through LEGO bricks, I couldn’t have imagined a better partner than Morgan. He is a legend. Grateful that Focus wanted to collaborate with us and I’m honored to share this with the world and bring people into my universe. Building with LEGO bricks encourages us to follow our imagination… Who would’ve thought that playing with these toys as a kid would evolve into a movie about my life. It’s proof that anyone else can do it too." He's also working on an as-yet untitled movie musical with filmmaker Michel Gondry, set in Pharrell's Virginia Beach hometown in 1977 and starring Halle Bailey, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and newly minted Oscar winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams are battling in court over the Neptunes name.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place. Pharrell's Neptunes production partner and N.E.R.D. bandmate Chad Hugo recently took him to court for allegedly attempting to register trademarks for the Neptunes name without Hugo's consent, violating the duo's 50/50 ownership of the brand. “Throughout their over thirty year history, [Hugo] and Williams agreed to, and in fact, have divided all assets,” Hugo’s attorney wrote in the legal action. “By ignoring and excluding [Hugo] from the any and all applications filed by applicant for the mark ‘The Neptunes,’ applicant has committed fraud in securing the trademarks and acted in bad faith.” In a statement, Pharrell's representatives responded, “Pharrell is surprised by this. We have reached out on multiple occasions to share in the ownership and administration of the trademark and will continue to make that offer. The goal here was to make sure a third party doesn’t get a hold of the trademark and to guarantee Chad and Pharrell share in ownership and administration.”

Powered by RedCircle