Phish Announces Ticket Details for Mondegreen Festival in Delaware This Summer

Phish just announced new details about its four-day festival in Dover, Delaware this summer. Mondegreen, as the event is known, is slated to take over the Woodlands race track between Aug. 15 and 18. Travel packages will be available for purchase starting at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 18. Weekend and camping passes will go on sale at the same time on Friday, Jan. 19. They can be purchased through the Phish website.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The four-day event will take over the Woodlands racetrack in Dover.

The jam band announced the event in an Instagram post on Jan. 16. "Centrally located with easy access from all points in the northeast and mid-Atlantic, the festival site will feature an abundance of on-site camping, with many nearby hotel options also available," their statement says. "Mondegreen will see Phish performing over four days and nights, alongside an array of interactive fan experiences, specially curated regional food and drink, art installations, and much more." This will be Phish's 11th self-produced festival and their first in nearly a decade.

Article continues below advertisement

The Woodlands has also historically been the site of the annual Firefly Festival, which took a year off in 2023. Mondegreen is named after a term for words or phrases that are misinterpreted due to the mishearing of a song's lyrics. Fans were psyched in the comment section below the Instagram post. "Can’t wait. This will be my first show," one said. "TAKE ME THERE NOW," said another. Phish is also scheduled to play a four day residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas which has already sold out. It will include a concert on 4/20, a holiday celebrating the use of cannabis. The band managed to sell 80,000 tickets for the residency in just six minutes. "From the moment we first heard about Sphere and its potential, we've been dreaming up ways to bring our show to this breathtaking canvas," frontman Trey Anastasio said in a press release. "We're thrilled to present this completely unique experience to Phish fans."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA This will be the first time Phish has hosted a festival like this in nearly a decade.

Before that, Phish is hosting another sold out four-day event at the Moon Palace in Cancún, Mexico between Feb. 21 and 24. The band formed at the University of Vermont in 1983. The band has released 15 studio albums, but fans often prefer listening to recordings of the group's live shows. That's why the group created its own proprietary streaming service called Live Phish. For $10 a month, they can get access to dozens of high quality soundboard recordings and audio from every show since 2002.