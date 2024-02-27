PJ Harvey Plots First U.S. Tour in 7 Years, Releases Ruth Wilson-Starring Music Video

Seven years after her last full-scale Stateside jaunt, PJ Harvey will be headed to North America this summer, performing from Washington D.C. to Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre (with several stops in between) in September and October. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 1. The tour is in support of Harvey’s last album, I Inside the Old Year Dying, which was released in summer of last year. What’s more, she’s also released a new video for one of I Inside’s tracks, “Seem an I,” featuring The Affair/Luther actress Ruth Wilson. Dig into the delightfully disquieting clip below.

In a statement unveiling the video, Harvey said: “Ruth and I became friends after working together on Clio Barnard’s film Dark River. I have always greatly admired Ruth’s work as an actor, so I had long harbored a dream that we might work together again in some way. When the opportunity to work with (video director) Colm Bairéad came up, I knew him to be a director Ruth thought highly of, as I did, so it felt right to ask her if she would star in the film. I find the resulting short film beautiful and moving for having Ruth’s magical presence, and Colm’s unique vision.” Wilson added: “I have always been a huge fan of PJ, so it was a great privilege to work alongside Colm and Polly to bring ‘Seem an I’ to visual life in this mysterious and hypnotic short film.”

While she hasn’t been completely absent from U.S. shores — she showed up at NPR headquarters for an intense Tiny Desk Concert appearance last year — Harvey hasn’t mounted a proper North American tour since 2017. Prior to landing in the U.S., in September, Harvey has a full slate of European dates, including appearances at Primavera Sound in both Spain and Portugal, as well as Germany’s Roskilde Festival.

Check out PJ Harvey’s full summer travel schedule below: 06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound 06/06 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound 06/07 – Madrid, ES @ Noches del Botánico 06/07-06/09 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival 06/12-06/15 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest 06/29-07/06 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival 07/04 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter 08/07-08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Øyafestivalen 08/08 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival 08/09-08/11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival 08/13 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle Spandau 08/15 – Charleville-Mézières, FR @ Cabaret Vert 08/18 – London, UK @ Gunnersbury Park 08/20 –Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall 08/22 – Belfast, UK @ Custom House Square 08/25 – Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine 09/11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem 09/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met 09/15-9/16 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 09/18 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall Fenway 09/21 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell 09/25-9/24 – Toronto, ON @ History 09/28 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre 09/30 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed 10/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre 10/06 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre 10/07 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds 10/10-10/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic 10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

