Playboi Carti's new track 'H00DBYAIR' mentions the rapper's two children.

Playboi Carti has released another new track ahead of his upcoming album, which is expected to drop at some point next year. "H00DBYAIR" is the third song the rapper has put out this month. It follows "2024," which was produced by Kanye West, and "Different Day." The newest song is exclusively available on Instagram, where it was released via a post from Carti's record label Opium. The slow-paced trap anthem track came with a music video that shows the musician performing in a dark room while surrounded by a group of friends. If viewers look closely, they can spot other Opium artists like Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang.

Carti hasn't released a studio album since his 2020 LP Whole Lotta Red, which made it to No. 1 on the Billbord 200. Commenters below the Instagram post loved the track. "Greatest song ever," one said. "Typa music that can make a real n–ga cry," said another. "Bro just changed the music industry," a different commenter said. Carti's lyrics on the track appear to confirm that he recently had a second child, a daughter named Yves. Her half brother Onyx, who the rapper had with Iggy Azalea back in April 2020, is also mentioned in the song.

Last December, Carti was arrested after he was accused of choking his girlfriend who was 14 weeks pregnant at the time, TMZ reported. The unnamed woman told police that a witness jumped in to stop the fight and that she was able to escape to her car. The rapper allegedly followed the woman and attacked her again as she sat in the vehicle. When police arrived, they found visible injuries on the woman's neck, chest and back.

Carti was arrested for felony aggravated assault and released from custody the following day. Azalea responded to the allegations in a string of tweets that have since been deleted. "Been there. Done that. Warned you," said one of the messages obtained by Vibe. "Imagine having a pregnant girlfriend and pretending they don’t exist until it comes out you like to abuse them too – & rarely visiting your actual son unless is because you’re running from whatever problems ya got going on in Atlanta."

Carti could also catch some heat for working with West. The iconic musician attempted to walk back his long history of antisemitic remarks earlier this year with a strange tweet about Jonah Hill and the movie 21 Jump Street. But West donned a hood that resembled the garments worn by the Ku Klux Klan during a recent performance. The cover art for his upcoming album Vultures, a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, also has many similarities to imagery used by the black metal band Burzum. The group's frontman Varg Vikernes has frequently been described as a neo-Nazi.