Primus and Coheed and Cambria Announce Co-Headlining U.S. Tour for Summer 2024

Primus and Coheed and Cambria will embark on a nationwide U.S. tour this summer with support from Guerilla Toss, Too Many Zooz and Fishbone on select dates. The trek will begin in Redding, California, on July 12 and end in Charlotte on Aug. 17. The musicians will play several shows in smaller markets like Idaho, Montana, South Dakota and upstate New York.

"Absolutely gobsmacked to announce we’ll be co-headlining with PRIMUS this summer!," Coheed said in an Instagram post announcing the tour. The corresponding post from Primus notes that tickets will go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, Feb. 23. Presale tickets will be available to some fans at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21. This will not be either headlining band's only tour this year. Primus is set to play several dates with Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan's side projects A Perfect Circle and Puscifer this spring. Coheed will tour in support of Incubus in late August and September. The alternative metal group recently announced plans to release a re-recorded version of their hit record Morning View, which they'll play in its entirety.

Primus is a funky, progressive alternative metal band centered on bassist Les Claypool. He once auditioned for Metallica but was rejected because he was "too good," James Hetfield said. Their guitarist Larry LaLonde was also a member of the Bay Area death metal band Possessed, which helped pioneer the genre in the mid 1980s.

Coheed is fronted by Claudio Sanchez, who's known for his signature double neck guitar. Nearly all of the emo-tinged prog band's albums are centered around a science fiction storyline called The Amory Wars, which was written by Sanchez. Some of the stories have been reimagined as comic books, as well.

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below: July 12 - Redding Civic Auditorium - Redding, CA* July 13 - Hayden Homes Amphitheater - Bend, OR* July 15 - Mountain America Center - Idaho Falls, ID* July 18 - Marymoor Park - Redmond, WA* July 19 - Edgefield - Troutdale, OR* July 20 - Spokane Pavilion - Spokane, WA* July 22 - Kettlehouse Amphitheater - Bonner, MT* July 24 - Denny Sanford Premier Center - Sioux Falls, SD* July 26 - The Ledge Amphitheater - Waite Park, MN^ July 27 - McGrath Amphitheatre - Cedar Rapids, IA^ July 28 - The Astro - La Vista, NE^ July 30 - The Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH^ August 1 - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park - Indianapolis, IN^ August 2 - Breese Stevens Field - Madison, WI^ August 3 - Saint Louis Music Park - St. Louis, MO^ August 5 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH^ August 6 - KEMBA Live! - Columbus, OH^ August 8 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA~ August 9 - Outer Harbor - Buffalo, NY~ August 10 - Michelob Ultra Summer Stage at Tag's - Big Flats, NY~ August 12 - Broadview Stage at SPAC - Saratoga Springs, NY~ August 13 - State Theatre Summer Concert Series at Thompson's Point - Portland, ME~ August 14 - The Anthem - Washington, DC~ August 16 - Virginia Credit Union LIVE! - Richmond, VA~ August 17 - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre - Charlotte, NC~