Porno for Pyros Release Holiday Single, 'Pete's Dad,' Inspired by Guitarist Peter DiStefano’s Father

There might be a limited amount of notable new music arriving until 2024, but Porno for Pyros - seemingly possessed by the holiday spirit - has decided to re-release a classic (but very, very hard to find) song for the holidays. “Pete’s Dad," a track inspired by guitarist Peter DiStefano’s father (or, more specifically, the fact that Pete’s dad was successfully treated for cancer),was originally written and recorded in 1993. Needless to say, this was absolutely a valid reason for celebration, so it’s no surprise that the band took advantage of this opportunity to celebrate in song. DiStefano was understandably blown away by the gesture, saying, "Best friends are people of action, when Porno for Pyros created this song ‘Pete’s Dad,’ that’s when I knew these band of men were my best friends.”

Source: Porno for Pyros Artwork for the new single, "Pete's Dad"

The song was performed by the band at the 1993 KROQ Acoustic Christmas concert at the Universal Amphitheater. That performance later found its way onto the band’s 1994 promotional CD single for “Sadness,” but it was only officially released in Australia and Japan on the band’s “Hard Charger” CD single. There was also a remixed version of the song that was released as a promotional single in the US in 1995 but was never officially released in any country, and we’re not 100% positive, but we think that’s what this newly-released version is. Hey, frankly, it’s just nice to have it out there officially. Plus, this comes on the heels of “Aqua,” the first new Porno for Pyros song that we've gotten in ages. At the time, Perry Farrell said, “Now we’re here, and that same heart, that same desire to make music together, has returned. Getting together with these guys has been some of the most fun, the happiest times in my life.” Perhaps that unabashed emotion is what led to the decision to finally officially release "Pete's Dad" during this holiday season.

Alas, "Aqua" also arrived with the news that the band's upcoming tour will be their last, but hopefully that doesn't mean that they won't still make music together. in case you missed the band's farewell tour dates, you're in luck: we just so happen to have them handy. Horns, Thorns en Halos Farewell Tour Dates : Tue Feb 13 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory Orange County Thu Feb 15 – San Diego, CA – Observatory San Diego Sat Feb 17 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Theater Sun Feb 18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco Wed Feb 21 – Aspen, CO * – Belly Up Aspen Thu Feb 22 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium Sat Feb 24 –- Omaha, NE – Astro Theatre Mon Feb 26 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed Tue Feb 27 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit Thu Feb 29 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY Sat Mar 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Parx Casino Sun Mar 03 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring Tue Mar 05 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway Thu Mar 07 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre Fri Mar 08 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom Sun Mar 10 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater