Queens of the Stone Age Adds Spring 2024 Dates to U.S. Tour

Queens of the Stone Age just announced a new run of shows in the American South with support from Royal Blood. The desert rock band will have a busy 2024. They already had other dates scheduled in Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Europe.

Tickets for the four newly-announced shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, Feb. 2.

QOTSA's quick trek through Dixie will begin with a show in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday, May 2. After that, the band will hit the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta; Portsmouth, Virginia; Wilmington, North Carolina; North Charleston, South Carolina; Hollywood, Florida; and the Welcome to Rockville event in Daytona Beach; Florida. Tickets for the shows in Raleigh, Atlanta and Daytona Beach are already available through the band's website. Tickets for the other four shows, which were just announced, will be available to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, Feb. 2.

Following this U.S. trip, QOTSA will take a few weeks off before they travel to Italy to play three festivals. The band is currently promoting its latest album In Times New Roman… which came out in June 2023 and made it to No. 9 on the Billboard 200. That was their first album since 2017's Villains, which made it to the No. 1 spot on the album charts in the U.K., Canada, Australia, Switzerland and the Netherlands. It was also certified gold by the British Phonographic Industry.

The trek will also include appearances at the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta and Welcome to Rockville in Florida.

Frontman Josh Homme, the only continuous member of the band, first came to fame for his work with the stoner metal band Kyuss. He's also part of the hard rock band Eagles of Death Metal and the supergroup Them Crooked Vultures, which includes Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones and the Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl.

The band will also be playing shows in Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Europe this year.

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below: 02/05 – Osaka, JP @ Zepp Namba Osaka 02/07 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome City Hall 02/10 – Perth, AU @ Red Hill Auditorium % 02/13 – Adelaide, AU @ The Drive % 02/15 – Hobart, AU @ Nolan Gallery At Mona 02/16 – Hobart, AU @ Mona Lawns % 02/18 – Torquay, AU @ LOOKOUT Torquay Common & 02/19 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl % 02/21 – Sydney, AU @ The Hordern Pavilion % 02/24 – Gold Coast, AU @ LOOKOUT Broadwater Parklands & 02/25 – Brisbane, AU @ Fortitude Music Hall % 02/26 – Brisbane, AU @ Fortitude Music Hall % 02/29 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena ^ 03/01 – Wellington, NZ @ TSB Arena ^ 03/03 – Christchurch, NZ @ Wolfbrook Arena ^ 04/01 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome * 04/02 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place * 04/03 – Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre * 04/05 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre * 04/08 – Oshawa, ON @ Tribute Communities Centre * 04/09 – Kingston, ON @ Leon’s Centre * 04/10 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens * 04/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre * 04/13 – Laval, QC @ Bell Place * 04/14 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre * 04/16 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre * 04/17 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre * 05/02 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater 05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival 05/06 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion # 05/07 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion # 05/08 – North Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery # 05/10 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live # 05/11 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville 07/04 – Rome, IT @ Roma Summer Fest at Cavea Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone 07/05 – Bassano del Grappa, IT @ AMA Music Festival 07/06 – Milan, IT @ I-Days Support from: Spiritualized % Pond and Gut Health & The Chats, Spiderbait, Pond, Gut Health, and Lola Scott ^ Pond and Earth Tongue$ * The Struts # Royal Blood