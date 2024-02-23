“I Don’t Know…I’m the Bass Player’: Rage Against the Machine’s Tim Commerford Unsure of Band’s Future

Last month, Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk seemed to fairly unambiguously announce the L.A. band’s breakup, posting a message to Instagram in which he revealed: “RATM will not be touring or performing live again.” Since then, there has been scant word from any of the other three members, until bass player Tim Commerford sat for an interview with Rolling Stone on Feb. 22, and proceeded to offer...well, not much clarity at all. “I don’t know, I don’t get involved in that,” Commerford told the interviewer when asked about the band’s future. “I’m the bass player. I just wait for someone to tell me what to do. Brad said what he said, but he’s one step above me. He’s in the number three spot. I am the low man on the totem pole. That’s all I can tell you. I’m the bass player. The bass players always are the last people to find out about s**t like that.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Rage Against the Machine's Zack de la Rocha and Commerford onstage in 2010.

The RATM co-founder, who also spoke about his 2020 bout with prostate cancer, as well as his music with side project 7D7D, was nonetheless hesitant to close the door on future reunions. “When the Rage light gets shined up in the clouds, like the Bat-Signal that Batman would see and would know that he had to go do some s**t…that’s how I live it,” he said. “There’s four people in the band, I’m just one quarter of Rage. I’ve spent the last two years healing. And there’s four people that all are living. Brad just had a brand new baby… Also, Zack (de la Rocha) f***in’ ruptured his Achilles tendon. You can’t even go on a plane when that s**t happens. That’s a fact. The healing process, as you can see in sports, takes a long time.” The militantly left-wing rap-rock pioneers initially broke up in 2000, then reunited in 2007 and again in 2020. Though the group has not released any new music since 2000's covers album Renegades, the quartet was a consistent live draw at festivals after reuniting. They embarked on their first full world tour since the breakup in 2022, but soon were soon forced to cancel most of the dates due to an onstage injury suffered by frontperson Zack de la Rocha at the beginning of the tour.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Frontman de la Rocha's onstage injury forced Rage to cancel most of its world tour in 2022.

Fans were still awaiting news of a rescheduled tour when Wilk posted his missive on Jan. 3, saying: "I know a lot of people are waiting for us to announce new dates for all the cancelled RATM shows. I don't want to string people or myself along any further. So while there has been some communication that this may be happening in the future... I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom and I) will not be touring or playing live again. I'm sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen. I really wish it was..." Formed in Los Angeles in 1991 by de la Rocha, Wilk, Commerford and guitarist Tom Morello, Rage were among the most influential rock bands on the 1990s, with the group's blend of hard rock and hip-hop inspiring hordes of imitators throughout the decade. The band's three original albums -- 1992's Rage Against the Machine, 1996's Evil Empire and 1999's The Battle for Los Angeles -- all went multiplatinum, and earned the group two Grammy Awards. After Rage's initial 2000 breakup, Wilk, Morello and Commerford formed the supergroup Audioslave with Soundgarden's Chris Cornell, releasing three albums.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Guitarist Tom Morello was the only band member present at Rage's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction last year.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Article continues below advertisement

Following multiple nominations, Rage was finally inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year, with Ice-T delivering the induction speech. The band did not perform, and only Morello was present.

Powered by RedCircle